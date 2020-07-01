News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Bournemouth – Krafth, Bentaleb, Gayle, Sean Longstaff all start

The Newcastle team v Bournemouth has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at the Vitality Stadium at 6pm.

The Magpies looking to bounce back from a poor draw against Villa and a no show against Man City.

Nabil Bentaleb is now free from suspension.

Steve Bruce on Tuesday morning saying much would depend on who was physically in best shape after three games in eight days.

Mentioning ASM and Ritchie as players perhaps struggling to be involved.

In the event, Ritchie is on the bench and the French winger starts.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Gayle, Saint-Maximin

In total, Steve Bruce makes six changes from the Man City defeat.

Only Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, ASM and Sean Longstaff keeping their places.

The club website stating that Krafth is on the right side of a back four and Manquillo on the left.

Also indicating that Hayden, Longstaff and Bentaleb are a central midfield three, with ASM, Joelinton as three ‘attackers, though no indication where each will play. Most likely some kind of 4-3-2-1 with Joelinton on left and ASM on right, Gayle up top.

Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Carroll, Ritchie, Hayden, Yedlin, Lazaro, Almirón, Rose.

