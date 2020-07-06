Transfer Rumours

Clubs including Arsenal and Napoli make approach to Allan Saint-Maximin – Le10Sport

It won’t be until 1 August 2020 that Allan Saint-Maximin will have completed a full year at St James Park.

However, no surprise to see the media transfer machine starting to go into overdrive already, especially in France.

Presenting it as an exclusive, le10sport report / claim that Arsenal and Napoli are amongst a host of clubs to have already made an approach to the representatives of Allan Saint-Maximin, registering their interest in a potential summer move.

Whatever the truth, or not, of this particular ‘exclusive’, this is something that we had better get used to in the coming weeks and months.

The transfer windows in Europe are set to run throughout August, September and into October, with the Premier League and other major leagues kicking off their 2020/21 seasons in the middle of that.

The dribbling skills of Allan Saint-Maximin had attracted an increasingly wider attention throughout the season but in more recent games that has gone to a whole different level.

ASM still only has three goals and four assists in his opening Premier League season which has been injury affected, 19 starts and three from the bench.

However, before the 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday, ASM in the previous four Premier League matches had been man of the match and scored the winner at Southampton, MOTM and opening goal against Sheffield United, MOTM against Villa, MOTM and three assists at Bournemouth.

As the stats below show though, Allan Saint-Maximin has been at the heart of pretty much anything positive that has happened for Newcastle this season.

In the 14 of the 33 PL matches where Saint-Maximin hasn’t started, NUFC have only won once and accumulated only eight points, whereas in the 19 ASM has started (incl the 2-2 v West Ham), there have been 10 wins and 35 points accumulated.

This is Newcastle United’s PL record this season when Allan Saint-Maximin hasn’t been able to start:

Played 14 Won 1 Drawn 5 Lost 8 Points 8 Goals For 9 Goals Against 26

This is Newcastle United’s PL record this season when Allan Saint-Maximin has been able to start:

Played 19 Won 10 Drawn 5 Lost 4 Points 35 Goals For 26 Goals Against 19

Recent days saw media reports in the English newspapers which claimed Allan Saint-Maximin wasn’t happy because Newcastle hadn’t rewarded his form with an improvement on his reported £36,000 a week current deal. With other NUFC players who can’t even get a game earning more, whilst Jonjo Shelvey (£80,000 a week) earns more than twice as much.

Later newspaper reports claimed that the player’s agent was behind the ASM not happy with wages story, in order to try and pressure Mike Ashley into improving the winger’s deal.

Well that is what agents do…

Similarly, with his client playing so well and attracting so much attention, no surprise if Saint-Maximin’s agent will be helping to drive the transfer speculation as well.

As the last 20 minutes indicated on Sunday after ASM was subbed against West Ham, Newcastle have all but zero threat going forward when he is not on the pitch.

This season’s stats suggest that Allan Saint-Maximin is a player who is performing way above his teammates with his impact and in those circumstances, people are always more likely to believe there is substance behind a possible transfer.

Newcastle fans desperately need this takeover to happen ASAP to ensure we see a team built around the talent / promise of ASM, rather than an all but inevitable departure at some time in the near future and having to watch him excel elsewhere.

Steve Bruce has already came out with the Alan Pardew / Mike Ashley classic, saying that Allan Saint-Maximin is not for sale but…every player has his price.

It really is horrific to imagine the possibility of Newcastle ending up with Mike Ashley still owning the club and ASM leaving.

However, that has become our reality for the past 13 years and it has to change.

