Charlton family statement announces sad news that Jack Charlton has died

Jack Charlton has died.

His family releasing a statement announcing the sad news.

The former Newcastle United manager having passed away peacefully on Friday.

A lifelong Newcastle United fan, a proud day for the north east when he and brother Bobby won the World Cup in 1966.

As recently as May this year, Jack Charlton revealed why the two brothers didn’t play for Newcastle United (see below).

Our respects and condolences to his family, Jack Charlton was a real Geordie character who will be sadly missed.

Leed United official site reports:

A statement from the Charlton family said:

Jack died peacefully on Friday 10 July at the age of 85.

He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side.

As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.

His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories.

Rest in peace

Jack Charlton

8th May 1935 – 10th July 2020′

Jack Charlton was interviewed only in May, revealing why he and brother Bobby didn’t sign for Newcastle United.

Jack Charlton talking to the official Leeds United site:

You’re a Geordie through and through: how come you ended up at Leeds?

“Mainly because I had an uncle who played there – Jimmy Milburn.

“My other uncles, Jack and George Milburn had been there before him.

“In those days, travelling away was a big thing. It took you three-and-a-half hours on the train to get from Newcastle to Leeds. When you went away from home, you had to stay with relatives.

“So, seeing as Jimmy was at Leeds United and Jack was still living in Leeds, they looked after me. It was very important having family there.”

Did you have a choice of clubs that you could have gone to?

“I could have had a trial with Newcastle, but my mother never let us go there because she said that Newcastle would get kids to sign a form which meant they’d never be able to go anywhere else to play football.

“She wouldn’t have anything to do with them.”

Dirty player?

“I was never ever a dirty player.

“I was a good tackler – you can tackle as hard as you like.

“I was brought up in the North-East where we were taught how to tackle. It’s part of the game.

“People ask me if our Leeds team would survive in the game today. Of course they would. They’d adapt to the way the game is now as we adapted to the way the game was then.”

