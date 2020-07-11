News

Charlie Nicholas makes absolutely no sense with Saturday update on Newcastle United

Charlie Nicholas has excelled himself this time.

The Sky Sports pundit talking about Newcastle United.

Saturday’s latest from Charlie Nicholas is quite extraordinary, some of it making absolutely no sense.

His uttering are so ridiculous that it makes you wish Paul Merson might get the job back off Sky Sports, having lost the Premier League predictions role to Nicholas.

Charlie Nicholas declares ‘Newcastle can be a burden’, I quite honestly haven’t a clue what he means by this (as supporters we all know NUFC are a burden for us, especially under Mike Ashley, but clearly that won’t be what Charlie Nicholas is on about).

Nicholas’ next line is ‘They do not need to sit in and force the play.’

I haven’t a clue as to what relevance that might have to the burden comment, not a clue.

That comment contradicts itself anyway, surely you either ‘sit in’ or you ‘force the play’, not both together…?

Charlie Nicholas says that ‘Newcastle could have conceded eight or nine against Manchester City’ and that is one of the few things that do make sense, as Wednesday was truly embarrassing.

However, the Sky Sports man goes on to say about Newcastle going 2-0 down: ‘They knew their night was over at that point, and under normal circumstances, Bruce would have parked the bus and made sure they would not have been embarrassed.’

Well Steve Bruce ‘parked the bus’ for the full 90 minutes, at no stage was there any change to try and attack in any substantial way, Ederson not having a single proper save to make, as was the case in the FA Cup defeat 10 days earlier.

Quite extraordinary though that about the FA Cup match, Charlie Nicholas says about NUFC v Man City: ‘You can try to squeeze them and leave yourselves a bit open, but it was the second half of the FA Cup tie where he had the luxury to do that. ‘

It is extraordinary for him to say / claim this because that is exactly what Steve Bruce DIDN’T do at St James Park, despite it being an FA Cup quarter-final with nothing to lose, at no point did Steve Bruce try and get Newcastle up the pitch and create a threat, the Man City keeper having absolutely nothing to do that day either, as Bruce bizarrely just accepted defeat despite Newcastle being safe in the Premier League and that (FA Cup match) the most important of the remaining games.

Charlie Nicholas talking to Sky Sports:

“Newcastle could have conceded eight or nine against Manchester City.

“Steve Bruce realised you cannot go toe-to-toe with them, as they will rip you apart.

“You can try to squeeze them and leave yourselves a bit open, but it was the second half of the FA Cup tie where he had the luxury to do that. Newcastle went into the break 2-0 down on Wednesday.

“They knew their night was over at that point, and under normal circumstances, Bruce would have parked the bus and made sure they would not have been embarrassed.

“By the time Newcastle had given up hope, their shape and discipline had gone, and City picked them off. Mistakes caused their own faults.

“That was Man City though, and Norwich were the better team against Watford and should have got something from it.

“Nigel Pearson’s team are not looking at performances – they just want to get over the line.

“I watched Newcastle at Bournemouth. Jonjo Shelvey was getting on ball and making things happen. Watford do not keep the ball like Man City and Newcastle will be able to express themselves.

“Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney looked a bit better against Norwich, so for that reason, I think it could swing slightly back in Watford’s favour. They cannot afford to wait on the results of other teams, and this is an awkward one.

“Newcastle can be a burden.

“They do not need to sit in and force the play.

“Allan Saint-Maximin should be fit – I enjoy watching him and he really is such a handful. He loves getting on the ball and going at defenders. They will cause problems.

“I was chuffed to bits for Danny Welbeck, who scored a great goal to win it against Norwich. It is so typical of him that he scores the harder chances, and sometimes the easier ones come his way and he rushes them, lacking composure. It was a spectacular goal, and he has been through a lot.

“Welbeck will not get back into the England set-up but it was lovely to see him back scoring goals.”

“Prediction is Watford 1 Newcastle 1.”

