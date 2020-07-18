News

Charlie Nicholas just can’t let it go about Newcastle United, getting ever more desperate…

Charlie Nicholas is struggling yet again.

The Sky Sports unable to contain his anger at the injustices he can see at St James Park.

In a period going back over seven months ago, Newcastle United have won four Premier League matches.

The four games NUFC have won from these past eighteen, two of them came with the help of the opposition reduced to ten men when the scores were 0-0.

Charlie Nicholas is outraged, saying that Steve Bruce and his players ‘have never got the applause they should have done’ for what has happened this season.

The former Arsenal striker coming out with his usual weekly mantra: ‘Steve Bruce does not get the credit he deserves.’

Showing a total lack of understanding of Bruce’s role in the Mike Ashley preferred model of running Newcastle with a patsy head coach, Charlie Nicholas says about Steve Bruce’s arrival at St James Park 367 days ago: ‘They were a relegation-threatened team. He [Steve Bruce] brought in who he could find…’

The reality of course, as Lee Charnley and Mike Ashley himself later made clear, was that Steve Bruce played no part in deciding where the £65m+ was spent in summer 2019 on the likes of Joelinton, Willems, Krafth, Carroll and ASM, the deals already set up before Bruce was appointed.

As for Monday night, Charlie Nicholas predicts ‘It will be an open and nice game of football’, lets hope he is right about one thing.

At St James Park in September, Brighton completely dominated the game with 71% possession and Newcastle very lucky to emerge with a goalless draw thanks to Martin Dubravka.

Nicholas going for a 1-1 draw this time to halt a run of three defeats for Steve Bruce.

Charlie Nicholas speaking to Sky Sports:

“Both of these teams have got there and claimed survival.

“I thought it would be problematic for Brighton, but they handled it well.

“I have to compliment Graham Potter, he did not panic and has stayed true to way he wants his team to play.

“The last-minute Neal Maupay winner at Arsenal gave them a lot of confidence and they do not lose a lot of goals either.

“Steve Bruce does not get the credit he deserves.

“They played well against Tottenham and Allan Saint-Maximin makes you smile when he gets the ball. He has been playing slightly further forward, but Jonjo Shelvey has also been performing.

“They were never at risk of relegation really, yet he or Newcastle have never got the applause they should have done.

“They were a relegation-threatened team.

“He [Steve Bruce] brought in who he could find, and these two deserve a lot of compliments.

“It will be an open and nice game of football.

“It will be a score draw but you will see in the final 20 minutes that both teams will be tired and happy to get the game over with.

“Prediction is Brighton 1 Newcastle 1”

