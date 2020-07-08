News

Charlie Nicholas “Always been a fan of Steve Bruce. Great coaches end up with great players…”

Charlie Nicholas is back to his favourite subject.

The Sky Sports pundit declaring: ‘“I have always been a fan of Steve Bruce.‘

I might be wrong but before Bruce walked into St James Park I am sure Charlie Nicholas didn’t tell the world every week how great the former Man Utd centre-back was / is.

Charlie Nicholas predicts a 4-0 hammering for Newcastle United at Man City but that doesn’t distract him from talking about the manager (head coach) he (now suddenly) idolises: ‘Great coaches end up with great players and they can adjust. Steve Bruce has worked wonders with a bit of both.’

Every single Newcastle match, before and after, Charlie Nicholas feels it necessary to make a declaration on how Steve Bruce has done this season.

Why doesn’t he do the same with the likes of Chris Wilder, Nuno and Sean Dyche who have all performed better in terms of points and league placings?

Or Ralph Hasenhüttl and Roy Hodgson are on a level with Newcastle?

This bromance between Charlie Nicholas and Steve Bruce is maybe one of the very strangest aspects of what is a very very strange season.

Charlie Nicholas talking to Sky Sports:

“How on earth did Manchester City not beat Southampton?

“It was a massive result for Southampton but they got away with it. Alex McCarthy had a fabulous game.

“It is great to see the pressure off Newcastle.

“I have always been a fan of Steve Bruce.

“He wants to play two up front but the modern way is three up top or one in behind.

“Great coaches end up with great players and they can adjust. Steve Bruce has worked wonders with a bit of both.

“Newcastle have been battling hard for survival and they have completed it, but there is no pressure after the FA Cup match between these two.

“We saw what happened in the FA Cup tie, but how much have Man City missed Sergio Aguero?

“Gabriel Jesus cannot buy a goal, but David Silva and Bernardo Silva are seriously talented players.

“When Kevin De Bruyne is left out, what a difference he makes to the team, although he sometimes can so easily contribute off the bench. Surely Jesus will get an opportunity to score more goals in this one.

“It will be fairly convincing victory for Man City.

“Prediction is Manchester City 4 Newcastle United 0.”

