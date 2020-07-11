News

Brutal from Steve Bruce – Explains why Mike Ashley 13 years at Newcastle United have been total failure

Full marks to Steve Bruce, the NUFC Head Coach laying out just how terrible this Mike Ashley era has been for Newcastle United.

Bruce detailing the utter failure of the football club under this owner.

Admirable really, to be making clear just how disgraceful these 13 years have been under his boss.

It is all accidental of course by the lad from Corbridge / Wallsend…but these quotes from Steve Bruce are brutal for Mike Ashley, pointing out how shameful his running of the club has been, Bruce declaring: ‘We have got a situation where we can get our third highest points total in 14 or 15 years.’

Well if you include the season before Mike Ashley came in (2006/07), with 43 points and four games to go, Steve Bruce can still get the second highest points total of these lat 14 years, of the 13 years Ashley era. Just let that sink in.

Apart from that freak fifth place 65 point finish in 2011/12, as well as two seasons in the Championships due to Mike Ashley orchestrated relegations, the other nine seasons under him have produced these points totals: 49, 46, 45, 44, 43, 41, 39, 37, 34.

In the 14 seasons before Mike Ashley arrived there were ZERO relegations or seasons in the Championship and these points totals: 78, 77, 72, 71, 69, 68, 58, 56, 52, 51, 46, 44, 44, 43.

So as things stand, Steve Bruce has equalled the worst PL season points total Newcastle ever had before Mike Ashley arrived!

Amusingly, Steve Bruce declares, using his points total as evidence: ‘So this myth that the club is stagnating, it will never stagnate, it’s Newcastle United.’

This is quite brilliant from Bruce, I would love to think that he was exposing on purpose just how bad Mike Ashley has been, but sadly I think that is way beyond him.

In the 14 years before Mike Ashley arrived, Newcastle finished in the top seven on eight occasions, five times in the top four, twice runners-up, two FA Cup finals, four FA Cup semis, seven FA Cup quarter-finals, a UEFA Cup semi, nine of the 14 seasons in Europe (another two were in Intertoto.

Under Mike Ashley, in his 13 years NUFC have finished once in the top nine of the Premier League, have won more than one FA Cup game in a season once and had one European campaign.

Relegations, fighting relegation, Championship football – These have become the norm under Mike Ashley.

If you don’t call that stagnation compared to what went before, then you are truly deluded.

Steve Bruce speaking to the Chronicle:

“Let’s be realistic, we were in the Championship three years ago.

“We have got a situation where we can get our third highest points total in 14 or 15 years.

So this myth that the club is stagnating, it will never stagnate, it’s Newcastle United.

“My job in the summer is to bring in and add more quality.

“Mark my words, I will be knocking the door down to improve us, that’s my job and if I don’t I am not doing my job properly.

“I will knock the door down as hard as I can to try to bring in more quality like we did last summer.

“We lost two big players (Rondon and Perez) in terms of goals but we worked tirelessly to bring in Joelinton and Saint-Maximin, now that bit of quality has helped us enormously.

“Now the job is to add two, three or four that makes the team better.

“I’m never going to fudge anything.

“We all thought we could have done better than what we did the other night [at Man City].”

