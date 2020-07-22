Newsletter

Broadcasters and channels announced for final 2020/21 Premier League Live TV matches on Sunday

11 hours ago
1 comments
The broadcasters have been confirmed for the final round of Premier League Live TV matches.

Sunday 26 July sees all 10 Premier League games kick off at 4pm.

There are still Champions League and Europa League qualification places to be decided, as well as relegation.

Sky Sports have got eight of the ten final round Premier League matches and the games will be shown on these channels:

Arsenal v Watford – Sky Sports Football

Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion – Sky Sports Arena

Chelsea v Wolves – Sky Sports Premier League

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur – Sky Sports Action

Everton v AFC Bournemouth – Sky Sports Golf

Leicester City v Man Utd – Sky Sports Main Event

Man City v Norwich City – Sky One / Pick

Southampton v Sheffield United – Sky Sports Mix

As for the remaining two games, BT Sport have confirmed that they will be showing Newcastle United v Liverpool and West Ham v Aston Villa, but are yet to say which of their channels each of these two will be shown on.

Liverpool were presented with their Premier League trophy on Wednesday night after beating Chelsea 5-3.

Graham Porter

