Opinion

Brighton fans comments ahead of kick-off against Newcastle United – Interesting

Brighton fans have seen their team lose all of their last three home games, conceding 11 goals in the process.

However, they were up against Man City, Liverpool and Man Utd.

On their travels though the last three away matches saw a win at Norwich and very decent draws at Leicester and Southampton.

Like pretty much every other group of away fans, it is Allan Saint-Maximin they most fear. News not reaching the south coast that Steve Bruce has indicated ASM is one of the many on the missing list tonight.

Match predictions vary between a home win and a boring draw.

At St James Park, Brighton totally dominated with 71% possession but lacked quality up front to finish Newcastle off.

That 0-0 draw summing up why the two teams have only scored 37 goals each, only three other PL teams have scored less.

When it comes to form, Newcastle have won four of their last 18 PL matches, Brighton have won three of their last 18.

Should be a classic!

Brighton fans comment via their North Stand Chat message board:

‘Good time to play Newcastle as they could be missing so many important players and the rest of em are seemingly on the beach too.’

‘3-1 in a glorious display of Potterball.’

‘I know we’re not mathematically safe so nerves could still play a part but I am hoping for a return to Potterball possession and movement tonight and a win.

That Saint-Maximin guy scares the sh.t out of me though.’

‘This should be the game to put out our fittest 10 outfield players and tell them to go play 100% tempo and run a tired Newcastle off the park. 5 subs can be used anyway.’

‘This is the first game I’m looking up rather than down and I fancy us to win. I’ll go for 3-0 with LPS bagging another two.’

‘I hope we keep with Murray and Maupay up top. I doubt we will.’

‘Newcastle are fantastic on the break. I’d be tempted to put Bernardo in instead of Burn.’

‘If they are a good at counter-attacks, why would you replace Burn with someone who is slower and defensively worse?’

‘Looking forward to this. Pressure is right off and it’s a good excuse to knock off work on time.’

‘If we win today we can overtake both Palace and Newcastle with a win at Burnley, which would result in an extra £5m in prize money!’

‘A cheeky 2-0 to finish the home season and put us on that glorious 40 point mark.’

‘Think it will be a win but tbh not gonna care too much if it isnt as long as its not completely sh.te. Too bad its not mathematically over yet, would have opened up for some kids and more idealistic football.’

‘Remember last season’s crucial home match with Newcastle? We got the point but blimey! What a grim spectacle that opening half was. It can’t be any worse tonight, can it?’

‘4-0 thrashing coming up- those Geordies won’t know what hit em.’

‘This game has to be played under his former method of not letting opponent have the ball now that we are safe, and that Newcastle are on holiday with half the team injured.

We tried that last time – 74% possession and 0-0…’

‘A lot of Newcastle players have picked up tactical injuries to give them an extra week of rest before next season.’

‘We will draw… barely watchable 0-0.’

