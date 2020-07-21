Videos

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Watch official match highlights (don’t laugh) here including all the goals…

It ended Brighton 0 Newcastle 0.

A game which saw Newcastle United record a fourth Premier League game this season where they had only one shot on target, whilst on another three occasions they didn’t have a single one.

Grateful for small mercies then!

Unlike Newcastle, Brighton did at least try to attack, after a fashion.

Martin Dubravka making a few smart saves.

However, with Newcastle defending so deep, for all Brighton dominated with 62% possession (they had 71% in the 0-0 at St James Park) chances at a premium.

Watch the official ‘highlights’ here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Monday 20 July 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Brighton:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 62% (69%) Newcastle 38% (31%)

Total shots were Brighton 11 (7) Newcastle 11 (5)

Shots on target were Brighton 3 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Brighton 9 (5) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Krafth, Fernandez, Rose, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Almiron (Lazaro 86), Ritchie, Gayle (Carroll), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 74)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Atsu, Yedlin, M Longstaff, Watts

Crowd: 00,000

