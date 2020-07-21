Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Watch official match highlights (don’t laugh) here including all the goals…
It ended Brighton 0 Newcastle 0.
A game which saw Newcastle United record a fourth Premier League game this season where they had only one shot on target, whilst on another three occasions they didn’t have a single one.
Grateful for small mercies then!
Unlike Newcastle, Brighton did at least try to attack, after a fashion.
Martin Dubravka making a few smart saves.
However, with Newcastle defending so deep, for all Brighton dominated with 62% possession (they had 71% in the 0-0 at St James Park) chances at a premium.
Watch the official ‘highlights’ here to see for yourself how it all played out.
Stats from BBC Sport:
Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Monday 20 July 6pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Brighton:
(Half-time stats in brackets)
Possession was Brighton 62% (69%) Newcastle 38% (31%)
Total shots were Brighton 11 (7) Newcastle 11 (5)
Shots on target were Brighton 3 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)
Corners were Brighton 9 (5) Newcastle 7 (2)
Referee: Simon Hooper
Newcastle United:
Dubravka, Manquillo, Krafth, Fernandez, Rose, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Almiron (Lazaro 86), Ritchie, Gayle (Carroll), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 74)
Unused Subs:
Darlow, Muto, Atsu, Yedlin, M Longstaff, Watts
Crowd: 00,000
