Opinion

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Monday’s dire goalless draw

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A dire match between two very poor unadventurous teams, Newcastle with only one effort on target the whole game.

Jamie Smith:

“Felt a bit obvious this one.

“End of season non-event against a side we usually draw with anyway who needed a point to make certain of survival?

“I said it would be 0-0 beforehand, to the only man who counts in these matters, the bookie.

“Therefore I’ll let Carroll off with that late missed header and look forward immensely to it all grinding to an end on Sunday.

“Prediction v Liverpool = Not 0-0.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“Having been so eager for football to return just a month ago, I had no real enthusiasm for this game before kick-off.

“Neither, it appeared, did any of the players, so at 90 minutes I was regretting my failure to bet my mortgage on a 0-0 scoreline.

“Of course, the result hardly matters, and of course playing 9 games in 4 weeks would take the edge off many teams.

“But we live in a world where Newcastle United can look second-best to Brighton and Hove Albion over 180 minutes of Premier League football and it surprises no one.

“Where it takes 50 minutes for them to muster a shot on target, and it’s par for the course.

“Where they work hard without ever looking like they believe in what they are doing.

“Where beating relegation with a few games in hand is reason to celebrate.

“It’s a world that people of my generation find hard to live in.

“The game? We missed a couple of chances, and so did they.

“There were a lot of niggly fouls and ‘scrappy’ describes a Newcastle game for the umpteenth time in a decade.

“I guess the makeshift defence deserves some credit for maintaining a clean sheet; they all played quite well.

“Bentaleb looked as good as I’ve seen him in a Newcastle shirt, but the bar was so low beforehand, it may have been an accident.

“The daft thing is, I’ll get excited before the start of next season. I usually do, regardless of ownership, staff or players.

“But, apart from about 8 games (including cup ties), I’ll forget this one. Starting with Brighton away.”

Billy Miller:

“And thus, Steve Bruce declared ‘I shall conquer the Champions to prove my greatness’.

“Only a final day win will see Steve Bruce exceed Rafa’s point tally and prove to every pundit ever that he is the greatest manager we’ve ever had and should have a statue built next to Sir Bobby’s.

“A shocking affair almost salvaged by Andy Carroll missing his best chance to score his first goal since returning to black and white (orange).

“When these two teams meet they always seem to serve up the worst games of the season. This was just the latest instalment.

“I think the Premier League should retire this fixture and record it as 0-0 every time to save us enduring it.”

Dave Punton:

“An awful game of football.

“Standard end of season kick about.

“The only saving grace we came off the pitch not having lost, for a change.”

Jamie Swan:

“As far as soulless post-apocalyptic nightmare football games go…. this just was as soulless and apocalyptically bad as I imagined.

“Only a mushroom cloud on the south Coast could have warmed this t.rd fest up.

“2 Bacon butties out of 10.

“Yawn.”

Steve Hickey:

“If I can just wake up for 2 minutes, I’ll give my views, not that I’ve got many.

“A predictable result, neither side seemed too bothered about scoring, Brighton very cautious and getting the one point they needed for survival.

“In all fairness we were a patched up side who picked up an away point which is always acceptable in my book.

“Let’s hope for positive news on the takeover, otherwise the relegation treadmill will again be the feature of next season.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Awful game, dispiriting performance.

“Was crying out at Bruce to use all the subs just to liven things up a bit.

“Carroll should have scored at the end but in truth neither team did enough to get three points.

“We look finished in every sense.”

Nat Seaton:

“A non-event of a football match.

“A scrappy end of season friendly.

“No quality on show from either team = no entertainment whatsoever.”

Paul Patterson:

“Bored to death doesn’t begin to describe it.

“And still the shoddy treatment of Matty Longstaff continues.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Monday 20 July 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Brighton:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 62% (69%) Newcastle 38% (31%)

Total shots were Brighton 11 (7) Newcastle 11 (5)

Shots on target were Brighton 3 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Brighton 9 (5) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Krafth, Fernandez, Rose, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Almiron (Lazaro 86), Ritchie, Gayle (Carroll), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 74)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Atsu, Yedlin, M Longstaff, Watts

Crowd: 00,000

