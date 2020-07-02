Opinion

Bournemouth fans comments – Not in the best of moods especially after humiliated by Newcastle United

Bournemouth fans have been watching Premier League football since August 2015.

A club that saw an astonishing rise when playing League Two football as recently as 2010.

With six games remaining, judging by the comments from Bournemouth fans below, not many think there is much chance of seeing more Premier League football after July 2020, at least not next season.

On a run of one point from six matches and only two wins in their last 14 Premier League games, Wednesday was a must win game for the Cherries.

With their next four opponents being Man Utd, Spurs, Leicester and Man City, Bournemouth would surely be throwing everything at Newcastle United…

Instead, the vast majority of Bournemouth fans believed their team threw the towel in last night.

Absolutely smashed by Newcastle, ‘the ultimate humiliation’ is how one home fan described it, the result never in doubt from the moment Gayle scored on five minutes.

Bournemouth fans comment via their Up The Cherries message board:

‘This is the ultimate humiliation, smashed by Newcastle at home.’

‘Is there a fat kid that hates sport hiding at the back we can bring on?’

‘Finally we get to teams we can beat.

Lost to Palace away. Lost to Palace at home.

Lost to Wolves away. Lost to Wolves at home.

Lost to Newcastle away. Lost to Newcastle at home.’

‘Go get Rafael Benitez to shore up the Defence.’

‘Hard to imagine it getting any worse, this is really sad.’

‘There aren’t any words that can describe this debacle. This team looks disgraceful. No heart , no desire, no passion.

Time to go down, regroup, break this group of failures up and hopefully I’ll start enjoying watching us again.’

‘That was utterly horrendous. I’m done with this team.’

‘The issue for me was the way we let Newcastle play, as we had with both Palace and Wolves before.

If Solanke’s deflected shot had crept in or King held his run we may have grown in confidence, but I doubt it!

‘The early error where Gayle was given acres of room to put NUFC 0-1 up after our previous defeats, probably knocked the teams confidence and we basically folded after the second went in.

Newcastle played with no pressure and it showed in the way your players performed.’

‘You can’t help but laugh.’

‘How depressing was that to watch, we got battered and were second best all over the pitch against a side who are not exactly World beaters and have nothing to play for.

With the exception of a scrambled consolation goal did their keeper even have a shot to save?’

‘Wouldn’t surprise me if eddie stepped down after that performance and for his own health, he looked devastated and bewildered towards the end.’

‘We were brilliant for the last two minutes.’

‘These players are so lucky there was nobody in the stadium to get on their backs, that’s the only positive.’

‘We know that when we play three in the centre of midfield we are poor and when we play two we are appalling so why did we return to two for such a key game?

Newcastle never control games of football.’

‘Thought the final 15 or so minutes we actually looked the better side.’

‘All my headline writing days I had wanted us to beat Newcastle 5-0, Hawaii 50, waye-aye 5-0, it’s just too delicious….sat there waiting.

I didn’t really want it to be the other way round for obvious reasons but when at 0-4 down Andy Carroll smashed that drive goalwards, part of me thought, go on, what’s the harm…’

