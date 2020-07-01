Opinion

Bournemouth fans comments – Hopes and serious fears as they are set to face Newcastle United

This is the fifth consecutive year of Premier League football that Bournemouth fans are watching, albeit now viewing from home on TV.

Some journey for those supporters who as recently as 2010 were watching the Cherries in the fourth tier.

Is that run set to come to an end though?

Well judging by the comments from Bournemouth fans below, the fear of that is very real.

The stats don’t look great…their last 14 Premier League matches producing 10 defeats, two draws and only two wins, whilst the last six have seen only one point from a possible 18. The Cherries losing both games since the restart without scoring a goal, defeats to Palace at home and Wolves away.

They are odds on for relegation but in such a tight battle, a win could take them as high as 16th and up to three points clear of the drop.

One thing for sure, with their next four opponents being Man Utd, Spurs, Leicester and Man City, Bournemouth will be throwing everything at this Newcastle match.

Bournemouth fans worried about their team, hoping Newcastle will play a weakened team and in particular no ASM, worried about no more trips to Tyneside after this season, worried about where the goals will come tonight with top scorer Callum Wilson (8 goals) suspended and Joshua King (4 goals) a big injury doubt – major concern when you have scored as few PL goals (29) as Newcastle United.

Bournemouth fans comment via their Up The Cherries message board:

‘After two performances behind closed doors, one home the other away, our players have still not managed a goal between them.

In the two games we have managed a total of 1 attempt on target.

We have seven games to save our Premier League place for next season and this game against Newcastle must be looked upon as game we must win.’

‘I’m honestly not sure I can watch another game.’

‘Of course u can man. its all about the suffering. embrace the pain!’

‘The Newcastle midfield looked quite static vs City. They only worked on closing down for 10 mins.

That would surely help us get forward.

Wouldn’t it ????’

‘We really need to get our wingers much higher up the pitch if we are going to cause more problems for the opposition and look like scoring.

Too often it’s just a flat line of 4 or 5 in midfield with all the passing sideways in front of our opponents.’

‘If we were a sick dog we’d have been humanely despatched weeks ago.’

‘If Bruce rests ASM, that is good news for our defence.

I thought he would be the player to give us problems, as he has been in good form recently.’

‘Newcastle are now safe, hope Bruce does make changes and we can at least get something out of this game.

With games gradually running out, we need points from games like this.’

‘Reassuring to hear that ASM might be rested.

He was a thorn in our side when we played up there.’

‘I think the trip to Newcastle would be the fixture our fans would miss the most, should we get relegated.’

‘Yep, we get to go to middlesbrough instead (maybe).

Personally I love going there…. but I freely admit its no Newcastle.’

‘Incredible that the last 8 games involving premier league teams ( ie including 4 fa cup games) have now been won by the away side.

So a weakened team would be welcome especially no Ritchie and ASM.’

‘Hoping that Newcastle think they’ve done enough.

The cup was the only thing they really had to be up for in project restart. No need to risk injury.

Must win.’

