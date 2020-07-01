Videos

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 4 – Watch official match highlights here including all 5 goals

It ended Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 4.

The scoreline doesn’t reflect the 90 minutes whatsoever.

Newcastle United could and should have won by more…

It only took five minutes for Newcastle to take the lead, a shocker for Lerma who lost the ball on the edge of the box but a great finish from Gayle.

Bournemouth looked in danger of relegation before the game and after watching this, few people will give them a chance of survival.

Newcastle were as good as the hosts were bad, some great finishes and a hat-trick of assists for ASM.

Lazaro striking the bar and Hayden missing an open goal from six yards.

Worth watching!

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 4 – Wednesday 1 July 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 5 Sean Longstaff 30, Almiron 57, Lazaro 77

Bournemouth:

Gosling 90+4

Possession was Bournemouth 55% Newcastle 45%

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 7

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 3

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo (Yedlin 73), Shelvey, Bentaleb, Sean Longstaff (Almiron 33), Joelinton (Hayden 72), Gayle (Carroll 62), Saint-Maximin (Lazaro 62)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Ritchie, Rose

Crowd: 00,000

