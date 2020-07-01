Opinion

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 4 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

We asked Kevin Christie to give us his match ratings after Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 4.

Newcastle United taking the lead after only five minutes and never looking back.

Scoring four but having the chances to potentially double that, a very satisfying trip (for the players) to the south coast.

Kevin Christie gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

A fantastic win – as impressive as it was unexpected – that leaves us only three points off 8th place. We controlled it from the very beginning and looked sharp and strong all evening – a marked contrast from our pitiful performance against Man City on Sunday.

An energetic front-foot performance brought us four great goals and back-to-back away wins for the first time since January 2018 – the failure to keep a clean sheet being the only negative of an otherwise excellent result.

Far more by accident than design, Steve Bruce has now amassed 42 points from 32 games – a haul of just four more points from our final six outings will somehow see him out-do what Rafa managed last year. Who’d have guessed that way back in August when Norwich put us to the sword. Credit where it’s due….!

Dubravka (5)

Had absolutely nothing to do all game. A pity that he had to pick the ball out of his net right at the death but not much he could do about the goal.

Very rare for us to seal a win without him making some vital stops, so I’m sure he’ll have enjoyed his stress-free evening.

Krafth (6)

Some tidy tackles and interceptions at times, some dodgy positioning and tracking back at others.

A decent performance today but his lack of pace and poor delivery are plain to see.

Lascelles (7)

Blocked or headed away everything that came into our box tonight. A solid showing.

Will be disappointed with the late Bournemouth consolation.

Fernandez (7)

I like him in a back three but am always afraid that he’s a bit too rough, immobile and clumsy to be relied upon next to Lascelles in a flat back line.

Got in the way of everything thrown at him tonight though.

Manquillo (6)

Having him on the left backfired a couple of times in the first half when we had no natural width as he came inside instead of overlapping down the flank. Can’t really fault him if he’s played out of position though.

Kept things simple and did well for the most part.

Longstaff (9)

Only on for about half an hour before what looked like a hamstring strain led to his withdrawal. What a half hour he had when he was on though!

Chased and closed down everything, was energetic and committed and got his rewards. His brave tackle resulted in our first goal and he finished well after ASM laid the ball back to him in the box. Hopefully the injury isn’t serious.

Bentaleb (7)

His first good game for us. Tidied up well, made important little interceptions and prevented Bournemouth from getting into a rhythm.

When I saw the team sheet, I was worried that we’d miss Hayden but he was an able and impressive deputy today.

Shelvey (7)

Worked well alongside Bentaleb to ensure that Bournemouth just couldn’t get into the game. Nicked important balls away, got stuck in well and offered us something different with his passing range.

Great weighted pass following a midfield one-two to slide Lazaro through for his goal. Gave his all and was running on fumes at the end.

ASM (10)

Another great performance from a man who just oozes confidence and continues to bamboozle defenders with his direct running and tricky footwork. A nightmare to play against and an absolute joy to watch.

Only the third Newcastle player to assist three goals in one game in PL history and our best and most influential player by a mile.

Won us the game before there was even an hour on the clock and got off early for a well-earned rest.

Gayle (6)

A neat and confident finish for our opener – his 100th career goal. Had little impact beyond that but did what he needed to do when it mattered most – unlike on Sunday evening.

Pleased for him as he could have been haunted by that miss.

Joelinton (6)

Was strong and physical and linked play well, while also defending from the front – doing his bit to disrupt Bournemoth’s rhythm.

Not much attacking threat but his selfless work meant that others had the time and space to shine.

Subs:

Almirón (8)

Lively and committed as always, ran his socks off and operated as our focal point in the middle. Great footwork and an impressive finish for his goal.

Really beginning to show his class now after a tough first year on Tyneside.

Lazaro (7)

As with Bentaleb, this is the first time I’ve come away from a match and understood why he was brought to the club.

A decent cameo, linked well at times and finished confidently for his goal after timing his run to perfection.

Carroll (5)

Won a few high balls and put himself about as always but wasn’t really involved much. Pity he couldn’t get on the scoresheet with more goals looking possible. His one thundering attempt was beaten away by Ramsdale near the end.

Spent a lot of his time out on the wings which didn’t give him much chance to get on the end of anything.

Yedlin (5)

Made little impact in an unfamiliar role on the left-hand side.

Hayden (5)

Somehow managed to miss an open goal that would have made it 5-0 as Lazaro’s rasper rebounded off the bar.

Thankfully, it didn’t matter at all as the game was all sewn up by then. Didn’t really feature apart from that.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 4 – Wednesday 1 July 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 5 Sean Longstaff 30, Almiron 57, Lazaro 77

Bournemouth:

Gosling 90+4

Possession was Bournemouth 55% Newcastle 45%

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 7

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 3

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo (Yedlin 73), Shelvey, Bentaleb, Sean Longstaff (Almiron 33), Joelinton (Hayden 72), Gayle (Carroll 62), Saint-Maximin (Lazaro 62)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Ritchie, Rose

Crowd: 00,000

