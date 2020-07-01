Opinion

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 4 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Wednesday’s rout

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 4 – Wednesday 1 July 2020 6pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

The scoreline actually flattering Bournemouth!

Jamie Smith:

“Bloody hell. If we’d played like this all season things might be looking different.

“This was really enjoyable as United controlled the game from start to finish with free flowing football and some cracking goals.

“ASM back to being unplayable after a quiet evening on Sunday.

“For all this was a great performance, it has to be said that Bournemouth were absolute rubbish.

“I can’t remember them being this poor at SJP earlier in the season and even though they’re only in the relegation zone on goal difference, I can’t see them getting out.

“For NUFC though, safety is sorted and we’ll see how far we can push up.

“Performances like that suggest quite a bit, but you just don’t know which Newcastle will turn up next.”

Ben Cooper:

“A very good 90 minutes for NUFC as they absolutely battered relegation certainties Bournemouth.

“Everyone played well in what was almost the perfect performance for the full match, a last minute Gosling tap-in probably the only blip.

“That United scored three very good goals by Almiron, Lazaro and Sean L was the cherry on top of a very, very tasty little cake.”

David Punton:

“Newcastle have just destroyed Bournemouth.

“A ruthless display and the perfect way to bounce back from the City cup tie.

“Airports and hotels were kept open specially to get this game on and how grateful we are for that.

“The players have gone out there and done the business.

“A nice finish from Gayle for the opener after a defensive howler before three delicious team goals.

“Flying Frenchman Saint-Maximin with a hat trick of assists in the game. What a find he’s been.

“I can find barely any negatives save for Hayden’s miss, which somehow managed to be worse than Dwight Gayle’s Row z effort on Sunday. Should have been five.

“The win takes us to 42 points. Safe. Now for this takeover…erm…?”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“The first time this season I have seen us completely dominate possession and territory throughout, even the cup games against Oxford and Rochdale!

“The best performance of the Bruce era.

“The team looked truly free from the shackles of relegation worries and it paid off.

“Saint-Maximin a joy to watch again, he is unplayable at the moment, the only thing missing was a goal for Carroll at the end! Well in lads.”

Kevin Christie:

“Absolutely fantastic win in what was easily our most impressive and accomplished performance of the season.

“Slightly annoying to throw away the clean sheet right at the death but full credit to Bruce and the lads for a stylish and confident showing.

“Bruce is definitely a lucky general rather than a good one but he must be applauded for a job well done under very trying circumstances.

“ASM was phenomenal yet again and Miggy continued to show his class when he came on.

“Pleased for Lazaro too as he hasn’t really made much of an impact since joining.

“All in all, a great day’s work and a place in Europe might even be there for the taking if we can keep ASM fit and firing.”

Steve Hickey:

“Wow, was that really us?

“Entertaining, purposeful and great teamwork throughout the 95 minutes. How often can you say that?

“Some great individual performances but it was the teamwork that caught my eye.

“Running off the ball and getting stuck in for each other. Shelvey was immense.

“Credit to Steve Bruce not only for a solid mid table position but the transition to possession football.

“Yes I know it’s been sparse this season but there are some green shoots emerging.

“A poor Bournemouth could have really been up against it had Hayden not missed one of the sitters of the century. Well done lads!”

Brian Standen:

“Pleasant surprise and total domination, apart from 5 mins after half time!

“Once again ASM stars but solid performances throughout, incl Emil Krafth at right back!

“Joelinton it has to be said played well behind Dwight Gayle!

“All the goals had a touch of real class

“Overall very satisfactory.

“Premier league assured, well done Steve Bruce! Now get this takeover sorted!”

GToon:

“Great result and great performance too.

“What a refreshing change.

“I predicted 3-0 with my son beforehand.

“Teams near the bottom are really looking poor without the backing of their crowd.

“Today was like the reverse of the man city game.

“Credit to all of the players as they never gave Bournemouth any time to settle from the start.

“The only negative for me was the performance of our captain when he had a bit of time on the ball.

“He doesn’t look comfortable on the ball at all.

“Gayle up front looked a million times better than Joelinton.”

Nat Seaton:

“What a difference an early goal makes.

“We looked so different to Sunday, albeit against a dispirited Bournemouth team.

“Some great goals and a 4-1 win away from home is a great result.

“42 points – have to admit earlier in the season I didn’t see us getting to that with 6 games to go…”

Paul Patterson:

“A great win that and survival mission accomplished.

“I still think the FA Cup tie was chucked by the manager’s poor planning and team selections but today we looked good.

“Bournemouth? Oh dear.

“Now get the sodding takeover announced immediately.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 4 – Wednesday 1 July 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 5 Sean Longstaff 30, Almiron 57, Lazaro 77

Bournemouth:

Gosling 90+4

Possession was Bournemouth 55% Newcastle 45%

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 7

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 3

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo (Yedlin 73), Shelvey, Bentaleb, Sean Longstaff (Almiron 33), Joelinton (Hayden 72), Gayle (Carroll 62), Saint-Maximin (Lazaro 62)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Ritchie, Rose

Crowd: 00,000

