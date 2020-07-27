News

BBC Sport – Newcastle United takeover delayed as Premier League don’t know who’d have ‘Ultimate responsibility’

Interesting update from BBC Sport on the Newcastle United takeover.

It is now 109 days that the matter has been with the Premier League.

Confidentiality hidden behind as the authorities have left Newcastle fans and everybody else totally in the dark.

With the transfer window opening today and only just over six weeks until the 2019/20 season kicks off, it is pretty unbelievable for Newcastle supporters that we are in this position.

However, BBC Sport say that sources have told them why the Newcastle United takeover has been delayed so long.

They say that the Premier League are wanting ‘greater certainty as to who would have ultimate responsibility at St James’ Park.’

Yet again this appears to be a shifting of the rules by the Premier League compared to what has gone before on other takeovers and what is laid out in their own rule book, when it comes to takeovers.

Whether it is Abramovich, Qatar, Chinese owners of Wolves and Southampton, or whoever, we have never seen anything so extreme as the hoops the Saudis are having to jump through.

BBC Sport report:

‘Newcastle United’s proposed takeover by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium has been delayed because of a lack of clarity over who would be in charge at the club, BBC Sport has learned.

Sixteen weeks after documents relating to a £300m takeover were registered with the Premier League, the deal is still being scrutinised under its owners’ and directors’ test.

But it is understood compliance requires greater certainty as to who would have ultimate responsibility at St James’ Park.

PIF’s chairman is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and it appears the Premier League’s lawyers are struggling to establish the precise links between the consortium and the Saudi government.

This is crucial given the television rights piracy issues that have dogged the saga, with Saudi Arabia denying claims it facilitated the illegal streaming of sports events in the Middle East.’

‘Sources have said that although Bin Salman is the chair of PIF, he is not involved with its day-to-day running, so questions about Saudi Arabia’s human rights record are not relevant to the bid.’

