Opinion

Another false dawn as Steve Bruce makes it only 4 wins in 18 games after Newcastle 1 Tottenham 3

Watching Newcastle 1 Tottenham 3, a third defeat in a row, another false dawn appears to be over, as we desperately await a premier league decision

Like most of you, I watched with relative surprise as we motored towards our safety target with a couple of surprising slick performances, beating 10 men Sheffield United, then 4-1 down at Bournemouth, as we help them on their way to relegation.

Now most experts / pundits / journalists will try and get you to believe, that a combination of fatigue and lack of drive (now safety achieved) are acceptable reasons for three straight defeats!

I question how logical this is at all!

Only four wins in the last 18 Premier League matches is a clear and obvious stat of a manger mos definitely not overachieving, as some mainstream media would like you to believe.

What is more concerning, is the lack of organisation, players not trying, significant substantial defeats and overall lack of ambition.

Perhaps the worst part of restart is the football world’s acceptance and realisation that ASM is way above and beyond NUFC’s most valuable asset.

The red flags his solo performances are provoking, have not only alerted his agent, but also fellow Premier League clubs.

This will ultimately lead beyond doubt, to the sale of our most valuable asset, unless a takeover can be achieved.

Worse still, this has illustrated the removal of excuses associated with the likes of Joelinton, who we were told had felt inhibited when asked to play in front of an aggressive St James Park full house crowd!

All things considered, the future prospects are diminishing by the minute, unless a positive takeover resolution can be achieved.

Please question me and provide some positives!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Tottenham 3 – Wednesday 15 July 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ritchie 56

Tottenham:

Son 27, Kane 60, 90

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tottenham 47% (51%) Newcastle 53% (49%)

Total shots were Tottenham 8 (4) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Tottenham 5 (2) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Tottenham 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Yedlin (Lazaro 55), Shelvey, Bentaleb (Matty Longstaff 86), Almiron, Ritchie, Gayle (Joelinton 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Manquillo, Atsu, T. Allan, J. Young.

Crowd: 00,000

