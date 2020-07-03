News

Allan Saint-Maximin frustration as Mike Ashley fails to reward him with new Newcastle contract – Report

A worrying update regarding Allan Saint-Maximin.

Having been man of the match and providing three assists in the 4-1 rout of Bournemouth on Wednesday, a new report says that the 23 year old is unhappy that his excellent form has so far gone unrewarded.

The report from The Mail reveals that the flying winger signed on last summer on a wage of £36,000 a week plus bonuses and ‘there is growing frustration’ from Allan Saint-Maximin that his wages haven’t been increased on the back of his excellent form.

The report says that the former Nice star is unhappy that he still earns less than a number of the Newcastle squad who rarely, if ever, actually play.

The likes of Jonjo Shelvey (£80,000 a week) is on more that twice as much as Allan Saint-Maximin and as easily Newcastle’s best outfield player this season, common sense says that ASM should be made one of NUFC’s top earners ASAP.

However, Mike Ashley has often shown in the past that paying the necessary wages is something he is loathe to do.

Often getting friendly media to put out the message that it is supposedly the player being greedy, rather than him refusing to pay the market / going rate.

Ashley repeatedly refused to increase the wages of Demba Ba despite him scoring 29 goals from only 51 Premier League starts. Danny Simpson left on a free and went on to win the title with Leicester after the NUFC owner refused to agree to his wage demands, whilst we now have the Longstaff brothers and Mike Ashley refusing to pay either of them the market rate.

Matty is of course set to leave in a month’s time with Newcastle only receiving £400,000 development compensation, with Ashley refusing to increase the wages on offer, despite other clubs offering more.

Whilst Sean is arguably in an even more ridiculous position, still on a deal he agreed 19 months ago before he had played a minute of PL football, a regular since then he has now made 44 first team appearances including 31 in the Premier League. Starring and scoring at Bournemouth on Wednesday, Sean Longstaff was easily the lowest paid of the Newcastle starting eleven and very likely the lowest paid player on the pitch.

To nobody’s surprise, The Mail say that their information is that interest from other clubs in Allan Saint-Maximin is ‘plentiful’, adding concerns to the refusal so far of Mike Ashley to increase the wages.

The new contracts for Andy Carroll and Javier Manquillo are proof that there is no ‘paralysis’ at the club as we await new owners AND the very last thing they would object to is rewarding and doing the best to keep happy the club’s most valuable asset.

Allan Saint-Maximin is clearly loving it up here and has a great rapport with the fans but as we have seen so often before, that can all become meaningless when reality calls. Players want the chance to be at an ambitious club and to earn the best wages they possibly can.

New owners can hopefully deliver both of those but in the meantime, we need Mike Ashley to give Allan Saint-Maximin the reward of a new contract in the meantime.

The stats below simply back up what we see with our own eyes, only one Premier League win when ASM hasn’t started, 10 when he has.

Newcastle struggle for points and goals when he is missing, as well as inspiration.

This is Newcastle United’s PL record this season when Allan Saint-Maximin hasn’t been able to start:

Played 14 Won 1 Drawn 5 Lost 8 Points 8 Goals For 9 Goals Against 26

This is Newcastle United’s PL record this season when Allan Saint-Maximin has been able to start:

Played 18 Won 10 Drawn 4 Lost 4 Points 34 Goals For 24 Goals Against 17

