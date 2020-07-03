News

Allan Saint-Martin now nominated for March-June 2020 Premier League player of the ‘month’

Allan Saint-Maximin has been nominated for the Premier League player of the month award.

However, it will actually cover a four month period, not just June 2020, as they are also taking the March pre-lockdown games into consideration.

Allan Saint-Maximin scoring the winner and man of the match against Southampton in March, then scoring the opener and also MOTM against Sheffield United.

No goals but still rated man of the match by readers of The Mag in the 1-1 draw against Villa.

A bit unlucky with the way the matches have fallen, four of the other nominations playing five times in the qualifying period and the other one in four matches.

ASM getting his hat-trick of assists at Bournemouth a day too late to be taken into consideration for this award and only three matches qualifying.

Also nominated are Wolves’ Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez, Manchester United pair Bruno Fernandez and Anthony Martial and Southampton’s Danny Ings.

As for ASM’s contribution overall this season…

This is Newcastle United’s PL record this season when Allan Saint-Maximin hasn’t been able to start:

Played 14 Won 1 Drawn 5 Lost 8 Points 8 Goals For 9 Goals Against 26

This is Newcastle United’s PL record this season when Allan Saint-Maximin has been able to start:

Played 18 Won 10 Drawn 4 Lost 4 Points 34 Goals For 24 Goals Against 17

Newcastle United official website announcement:

‘Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin has – perhaps inevitably – been nominated for the Premier League’s EA Sports Player of the Month award.

Although the award is for June 2020, performances in the first week of March – before football was brought to an abrupt halt by the coronavirus outbreak – have also been taken into account.

Saint-Maximin scored the winner against Southampton in the final match before the season was suspended and since returning to action last month, has arguably been even better than he was before the break.

He scored again in United’s first game of the restart, the 3-0 win against Sheffield United, and put in another strong display against Aston Villa as Steve Bruce’s men picked up another point.

The Frenchman then set up three of the Magpies’ four goals at Bournemouth on Wednesday, although that game was in July.

Voting is now open here and closes at 6pm (BST) on Monday, 6th July.

The votes of the public will be combined with those of the 20 club captains, plus a panel of football experts, to decide the winner.’

