News

All of the 2020 Summer Premier League transfers so far

These are the confirmed incoming Premier League transfers of the summer 2020 window so far.

This is now the 4th day of the Premier League summer transfer window.

For Newcastle fans, the uncertainty over the ownership of the club putting the lid on any ambition for the foreseeable future.

This window closes in England at 5pm on Monday 5 October, so 67 more days of fun and games still to go.

However, with the way things have gone due to the virus impact, it is even more pressing to get transfers in early if you are to be properly prepared for the 2020/21 season. Especially if 2019/20 showed up clear weaknesses in the team / squad.

In only 18 days time (17 August 2020) the Newcastle squad are reporting back to begin preparations for the new season.

Whilst that new season is set to kick off in only 44 days time (12 September 2020).

As you can see, already 15 incoming Premier League transfers so far.

Newcastle bringing in a new third choice keeper in Mark Gillespie as one of those 15.

Chelsea making some high profile signings but interesting to see Leeds making a statement of their intent already, whilst having finished below Newcastle, both West Ham and Brighton making moves to try and ensure they aren’t struggling once again.

Confirmed Premier League transfers so far in the 2020 Summer Transfer Window as listed by the Official Premier League site:

Brighton

Jensen Weir (Wigan) £0.5m

Adam Lallana (Liverpool, pictured) Free

Joel Veltman (Ajax) £Undisclosed

Chelsea

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) £48m

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) Details £50m

Crystal Palace

Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) Free

Everton

Niels Nkounkou (Marseille) Free

Leeds

Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) £16m

Illan Meslier (Lorient) £5m

Manchester City

Pablo Moreno (Juventus) £Unknown – Swap deal with Félix Correia

Manchester United

Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) Loan

Newcastle United

Mark Gillespie (Motherwell) Free

Sheffield United

Wes Foderingham (Rangers) Free

West Ham United

Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) £20m

Wolves

Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa) Free

