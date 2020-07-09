News

Alan Shearer quizzed by Gary Lineker as Newcastle allow new embarrassing Premier League record to be set

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer watched on as Newcastle United gave a truly embarrassing performance.

After the match, the Newcastle legend and fan asked to talk about what he had just watched.

Gary Lineker actually laughing at how bad it had been when asking Shearer about the fact that Newcastle had allowed a humiliating new Premier League to be set.

Steve Bruce and his team gifting Manchester City total domination.

The team looked badly prepared and were easily taken apart, whilst the tactics were abysmal, sitting so deep and making no effort to press the opposition, you then had Man City allowed to do exactly as they wanted…and they did.

It could easily have been double figures but City had to be content with only the five goals and a new Premier League record.

A combination of the NUFC players and Steve Bruce’s stand-off tactics allowing Man City 93.7% accuracy with their passing.

The scoreline wasn’t great of course but far far worse was the performance that Alan Shearer and the rest of the NUFC fanbase had to watch.

A truly embarrassing night which Alan Shearer described as ‘awful’ from his club and whilst he predictably didn’t name and shame best mate Steve Bruce for his key part in what we witnessed, Shearer did accuse the Newcastle players of accepting defeat before they even stepped on the pitch.

Gary Lineker quizzing Alan Shearer on Match of The Day:

Gary Lineker;

“I think it is safe to say Alan, that Newcastle didn’t have the (Gary Lineker laughs) best of evenings and in fact we’ve got another graphic we can show you.

“City have set a new record for best passing accuracy, 93.7% of their passes, 840 passes as well, which shows you Newcastle didn’t see an awful lot of the ball…”

Alan Shearer:

“Well I know Newcastle had players out injured but that was awful.

“Too many players didn’t give enough and I just felt they accepted defeat too easily.

“They had the attitude of: we’ve got players out, we’re playing Manchester City, we don’t expect to win, and they were beaten before they walked onto the pitch, which was very disappointing.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Wednesday 8 July 2020 6pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Jesus 10, Mahrez 21, Fernandez (OG) 58, Silva 65, Sterling 90+1

Possession was Man City 74% Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man City 23 Newcastle 6

Shots on target were Man City 9 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 8 Newcastle 1

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth (Muto 84), Fernandez, Schar, Rose, Shelvey (M Longstaff 66), Bentaleb, Lazaro (Manquillo 66), Ritchie (Atsu 84), Joelinton (Gayle 66)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Almirón, Allan, Young

Crowd: 00,000

