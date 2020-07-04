News

Alan Shearer includes Newcastle United man of the moment in his Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has picked his team of the week.

The 11 players who most impressed him in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Magpies legend including one from Newcastle United after his display against Bournemouth.

No surprise that Alan Shearer selects Allan Saint-Maximin after his MOTM display on the south coast.

The French winger getting three assists as Newcastle raced into a 3-0 lead, before ASM was subbed after an hour to save Bournemouth from further embarrassment.

The Alan Shearer Premier League Team of the Week:

Kasper Schmeichel (Burnley)

George Baldock (Sheffield United)

Conor Coady (Wolves)

Ben Mee (Burnley)

Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

Phil Foden (Man City)

Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)

Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Michail Antonio (West Ham)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United)

Manager:

David Moyes (West Ham)

As for ASM’s contribution overall this season…

Including the midweek demolition of Bournemouth, these stats below show that 10 of Newcastle’s 11 Premier League wins have been with ASM starting.

In the 14 of the 32 PL matches where Saint-Maximin hasn’t started, NUFC have only won once, at home to Palace (Almiron’s first Newcastle goal).

This is Newcastle United’s PL record this season when Allan Saint-Maximin hasn’t been able to start:

Played 14 Won 1 Drawn 5 Lost 8 Points 8 Goals For 9 Goals Against 26

This is Newcastle United’s PL record this season when Allan Saint-Maximin has been able to start:

Played 18 Won 10 Drawn 4 Lost 4 Points 34 Goals For 24 Goals Against 17

