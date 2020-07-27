News

After Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce chat, Alan Shearer speaks out on ‘doubtful’ Newcastle United takeover

Alan Shearer has been talking about the Newcastle United takeover situation.

The matter was passed by seller and bidders to the Premier League 109 days ago and everybody is still waiting.

After the season ended with yet another defeat for Newcastle United, the NUFC legend declared ‘a decision needs to be made.’

Alan Shearer pointing out that we are now only just over six weeks away from the 2020/21 season kicking off, whilst the summer transfer window has also opened today.

However, Alan Shearer is losing hope on it being a positive outcome, whenever the Premier League get round to deciding: ‘It has to be doubtful because it has taken that long now.’

Shearer was reacting following post-defeat comments from Steve Bruce…

Steve Bruce after Mike Ashley rang him and the players on a Zoom call following defeat to Liverpool, ending the season on a run of only four wins in their final 20 Premier League matches:

“He [Mike Ashley] wanted to say well done to the players and staff.

“He wanted to thank the staff and players for all their efforts.

“I have another call in with Mike [Ashley] on Wednesday.

“What he [Mike Ashley] reiterated was that it [NUFC takeover’ is in the hands of the Premier League and it has been like that for weeks.

“We need a decision and one quickly.

“How long do you need to make that decision?

“All I want is what is best for this great club.

“If new owners come in and take the club forward, that is what we all want as Newcastle fans.”

It looks like a disaster waiting to happen if there is no takeover, with Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce being ‘relied’ upon for an upturn in fortunes, after only four Premier League wins since before Christmas 2019.

Alan Shearer talking about the ongoing Newcastle United takeover farce on Match of The Day:

“It is not fair on him [Steve Bruce].

“It is not fair on the football club.

“It is not fair on the fans.

“He [Steve Bruce] doesn’t know whether he is going to be shopping in Lidl or Harrods for next season.

“So a decision needs to be made.

“It has to be doubtful because it has taken that long now.

“Whatever it is, they need to make a decision and to let the football club know what is happening.

“They have got six weeks until next [2020/21] season starts.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3 – Sunday 26 July 4pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 1

Liverpool:

Van Dijk 38, Origi 59, Mane 89

Possession was Liverpool 75% Newcastle 25%

Total shots were Liverpool 14 Newcastle 2

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Rose (Watts 74), Shelvey, Bentaleb (Sean Longstaff 49), Almiron (Hayden 70), Lazaro, Ritchie, Gayle (Carroll 70), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Young, Yedlin,

Crowd: 00,000

