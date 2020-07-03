News

3 promising young Newcastle United players sign new deals

New deals have been agreed with three promising young Newcastle United players.

The trio earning new contracts after impressing in the younger age groups.

Although 19 year old defender Ryan Barrett has had to deal with injury setbacks.

After signing his new contract, Barrett said:

“I feel very happy to announce that I’ve extended my contract with Newcastle United, I’ve had some setbacks but I’m hopeful for the future.”

Midfielder Jack Young also very happy to be staying at St James Park, the 19 year old declaring:

“Delighted to sign a new deal at NUFC, big thanks to all my friends and family for all the support.”

Completing the trio of 19 year olds agreeing new deals is Oisin McEntee, the centre-back has also represented Republic of Ireland at Under-17 level.

“Very happy to be signing another contract with NUFC and looking forward to the season getting started!”

Best of luck to all three of these Newcastle United players and hopefully we will start seeing more and more young players make it through into the first team, with Sean and Matty Longstaff ideal role models.

