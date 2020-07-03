Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3

Sunday afternoon ended Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3.

Liverpool were shocked when Shelvey and Gayle combined after only 25 seconds to give United the lead.

However, they immediately took control as Steve Bruce had his troops retreat to the edge of their own box, inviting pressure, chances and goals, which duly came.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game.

This time it is Ben Cooper:

POSITIVES

Watt’s My Name?

Kelland Watts, academy graduate, congratulations. At least this game will be remembered by someone for the right reasons.

Too often Newcastle have ignored their academy and played players with no future instead of ones who might have.

It would have been nice to have seen Watts and Matty Longstaff on from the start instead of the likes of Bentaleb and Lazaro but I suppose the absence of the junior Longstaff probably means he is leaving. That would be a shame because he at least has the potential to be an NUFC player of the future.

Good luck to Watts, I hope he gets more of a chance than Matty L.

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

The season is over.

That has to be a positive.

Most seasons supporting NUFC are a rollercoaster but this one has been like a night out on Gateshead High Street.

Some credit can go to Dubravka, a hard-working defence and ASM for keeping us in the division, though none of that was on show against Liverpool.

Credit can also go to the person who recruited Maxi, unless that was the same person who signed JoeLinton. The club paid about £55million for the two of them and they are probably worth that, Maxi being worth £55million.

Apart from that, the season ended like it started. Easily beaten by a better team in a silent SJP. What happened in-between is best forgotten.

I’m Not Down

Not related to this match in particular but a huge positive over the last few days is that Aston Villa stayed up and West Brom and one of Cardiff, Swansea, Brentford and Fulham will also be in the Premier League next season.

That means that United are already well placed to finish fourth bottom with a negligible summer net spend.

Well done to everyone at the club for laying the foundations for another season of affordable Premier League football and making that sound like success.

NEGATIVES

Death of Glory:

Even at the end of the season in a game which didn’t matter, United were not able to conjure up anything like an attacking display.

I don’t know if 26 seconds was our last scoring opportunity but that is the way it felt. It seems like that was the last time we got anywhere near Liverpool’s goal.

There was obviously (hopefully) some element of thinking behind Steve Bruce’s team and formation selection but I wonder what was stopping him going all out for a win by attacking means. Certainly, we had more attackers fit than defenders so why not have a go? What was there to lose?

The end result wasn’t going to be any worse than losing 1-3 to a weakened Liverpool team without putting up any sort of a fight.

‘Right lads, everyone behind the ball for the next 89 minutes’

Deny

“No chance. No chance.” That’s what Steve Bruce said when asked if Allan Saint-Maximin was leaving this summer. That’s the last we have seen of Maxi then.

Dwight Riot

So well done to Dwight Gayle for finishing with four goals, United’s highest goal-scoring striker. Not that he has much competition.

Andy Carroll has not looked like scoring all season, most of the season he hasn’t even looked like playing.

JoeLinton has even had to dye his hair red so people notice him. Don’t worry JL, we always notice you, you’ve been that bad.

I have always thought that Gayle lacked the pace, strength and energy to be a proper PL centre forward. The last few weeks haven’t changed my mind but I do now know that he is the best centre forward at the club.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3 – Sunday 26 July 4pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 1

Liverpool:

Van Dijk 38, Origi 59, Mane 89

Possession was Liverpool 75% Newcastle 25%

Total shots were Liverpool 14 Newcastle 3

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Rose (Watts 74), Shelvey, Bentaleb (Sean Longstaff 49), Almiron (Hayden 70), Lazaro, Ritchie, Gayle (Carroll 70), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Young, Yedlin,

Crowd: 00,000

