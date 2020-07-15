News

2020 Premier League summer transfer window dates confirmed – Premier League official announcement

The 20 clubs have agreed on the dates for the 2020 Premier League summer transfer window.

In a Premier League official announcement on Wednesday morning, it has been confirmed that the window will open on Monday 27 July. This is the day after the 2019/20 Premier League season ends.

The 2020 Premier League summer transfer window will then end on 5 October 2020.

The window to be open for ten weeks in total.

So that means only days until we can expect to see Newcastle United primed for action…

Premier League official announcement:

‘Premier League Shareholders have agreed on the dates for the summer 2020 transfer window.

The window will open for 10 weeks at the end of the current Premier League season, starting on 27 July and ending on 5 October.

Following consultation with the EFL, a domestic-only window will be added from 5 October, closing 17:00 BST on 16 October.

During this window, Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs (either loans or permanent registrations).

No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs in this period.

The transfer window is subject to the approval of FIFA.’

