Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Sheffield United? Please vote now

The return of football to St James Park a week on Sunday

We have put together a list of the 27 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United of course won their last game 1-0 at Southampton, with this Sheffield United match set to take place after a gap of 106 days without football for NUFC.

Interesting to see what kind of form Newcastle will be in on the restart, as before football was suspended they had won only one (at Southampton) in six Premier League games and only two of the last eleven.

On this occasion, it isn’t just which 11 players you would pick for the next match.

In reality, we are asking you what is Newcastle’s strongest team, as the club put out the message that everybody is fit and available.

As things stand, there has still been no announcement on whether players who weren’t included in a club’s official Premier League squad after the January transfer window, will be able to play. However, we have added Paul Dummett to the options as he is now fit again and would be available if, as expected, the Premier League allow the likes of the Geordie defender to play in these remaining 2019/20 PL matches.

So what would be your side for Newcastle team v Sheffield United in 11 days time?