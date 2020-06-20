Opinion

Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Sheffield United? Please vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 22 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle on a run of only two wins in their last eleven Premier League matches.

Paul Dummett can’t play as he wasn’t included in Newcastle’s PL squad after the January window.

Steve Bruce confirmed on Friday that Matty Longstaff, Florian Lejeune and Sean Longstaff are all injured.

He also said that Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie are doubts for this game but I have left them in amongst the options as they could still be available.

Ciaran Clark had an ankle operation before football was suspended and whilst not mentioned by Steve Bruce, Clark didn’t feature in either of the recent friendlies, so I assume he isn’t available either.

So what would be your side for Newcastle United to play Sheffield United on Sunday?

This poll is now closed, go HERE to see the results of who Newcastle fans chose for their team v Sheffield United.

