Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Manchester City? Please vote now

We have put together a list of the 23 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

After picking up four points from a possible six after Premier League restart, it is now a place in the FA Cup semi-finals at stake.

Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejuene are still ruled out through injury and miss this Man City match.

Whilst Nabil Bentaleb is unavailable due to suspension, booked in both the West Brom game and Oxford replay.

Whilst Steve Bruce confirmed on Friday that Matt Ritchie and Isaac Hayden were doubts after picking up injuries against Aston Villa.

The Head Coach also waiting on the fitness of Matty Longstaff and Sean Longstaff, leaving it late before making his decision after training sessions on Friday and Saturday.

Rob Elliot is leaving the club at the end of June but as it stands is still contracted and available.

So what would be your side for Newcastle United to play Manchester City on Sunday night? Please vote now.

The poll is now closed and you can see the results HERE.

