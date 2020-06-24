Opinion

Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Aston Villa? Please vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Aston Villa on Wednesday night?

We have put together a list of the 22 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

After a run of only one win in their last ten Premier League matches, Newcastle now have the chance of making it three PL wins in a row for the first time under Steve Bruce.

Paul Dummett can’t play as he wasn’t included in Newcastle’s PL squad after the January window.

Whilst Steve Bruce confirmed on Tuesday that Matty Longstaff, Florian Lejeune, Ciaran Clark and Sean Longstaff are all injured, or not back to full fitness anyway.

The NUFC Head Coach indicated there were no new injury problems after the Sheffield United match but did say a number of players were a little ‘sore’ after the first game back.

Bruce said he would assess today (Wednesday) how the various members of his squad were feeling before naming his team.

With NUFC realistically safe, another consideration is looking after players ahead of the FA Cup sixth round match on Sunday against Manchester City.

So what would be your side for Newcastle United to play Aston Villa on Wednesday night?