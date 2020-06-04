News

Valentino Lazaro agrees new Newcastle United deal taking him up to the FA Cup final – Report

Valentino Lazaro is stopping at Newcastle United, at least for the time being.

The winger’s loan deal was set to end on 30 June 2020 but the Chronicle have now revealed that the 24 year old will be staying beyond that date.

They report that Inter Milan, Newcastle United and Valentino Lazaro himself, have all agreed that he will stay at St James Park until the end of this Premier League season, even up until and including the FA Cup final on Saturday 1 August, if NUFC reached the final.

The Austria international has made clear repeatedly in interviews (see below) that he has no intention of signing for Newcastle permanently and wants to stay with Inter Milan.

Regardless of that, Lazaro has done nothing so far to suggest Newcastle should be interested in signing him.

With only three starts and two sub appearances, Valentino Lazaro has only played 308 minutes for Newcastle and scored one goal at West Brom in the FA Cup and picked up a red card at Crystal Palace.

The winger hasn’t been helped by Steve Bruce having played him mainly as a right-back or defensive right wing-back, the Inter Milan player struggling when asked to defend, whilst only showing the very odd sign of quality when allowed to get forward.

The Premier League is scheduled to end in July and with Serie A not set to end until sometime in August, Valentino Lazaro would then be able to return to Inter Milan before the 2019/20 season ends in Italy and ahead of the 2020/21 season kicking off at the start of September.

Valentino Lazaro interviewed by FCInterNews on 21 March 2020 about life during the suspension of football:

“I am home. I wake up and have breakfast, work out, read something.

“I study Italian and play the PlayStation with my friends.

“People must take this situation seriously and help reduce the number of new infections.

“Staying at home is helping a lot to prevent the spread of the virus, which helps doctors working day and night to keep this situation under control. I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of them.

“Stopping football and indeed any event with large crowds is necessary right now, health is worth more than anything else, that is what matters most.

“It’s just a little different with Newcastle but I also performed well with Inter – I love the club with all my heart, like the fans.

“The situation (at Inter) was difficult for me because of the injury I suffered, plus the fact that I didn’t speak the language, which also contributed.

“I needed to play more to gain confidence again and I felt very good against Bologna, Dortmund and at the San Siro against Hellas Verona. I was in good shape and with renewed confidence, ready to take to the pitch, but I didn’t play for many weeks, so it was difficult for me.

“In any case, I will never stop working on myself and I will continue to be ready for all the challenges I have to face in the future. I’m in touch with Conte and all the guys (at Inter). I watch every game and talk to them. Especially with Romelu (Lukaku) I feel a great connection. He’s like a big brother.

“It’s no secret that I had the opportunity (In January) to go to a top club in Germany, RB Leipzig, and play in the Champions League in a team where many of my friends play but I wanted to try a new experience, something I hadn’t experienced yet. So, I chose to test myself in the Premier League.

“He (Inter boss, Antonio Conte) respected my decision because he knows England and thinks it might be a good step for me to play in the Premier League and have continuity. To go back to being what I’d shown in the past.

“Inter are amazing, a fantastic and special club. Wearing the Nerazzurri jersey is a source of pride but it wouldn’t be right to talk about it now (returning after this loan spell that includes an option to buy).

“I am focused on Newcastle and I will give my all here, then in the summer we’ll see what happens…”

