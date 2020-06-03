News

Updated table shows what Lee Charnley is paid compared to Premier League rivals after accounts release

A newly published table shows what Lee Charnley and those running the other 19 Premier League clubs are paid.

These latest figures are for the 2018/19 season, via each club’s accounts.

Newcastle United the last of the 20 clubs to publish their accounts last Friday (29 May).

The figures show the highest paid director at each of the 20 clubs.

Table prepared by the excellent Swiss Ramble, who analyses the finances of football:

As you can see, only Leicester (however, the owners there have a hands on approach running the club and a full senior management team, whereas Lee Charnley is named as the token NUFC director for legal reasons, plus the only named executive ‘running’ the club) paid their top earning director less money in 2017/2018.

The owners (also directors) of Burnley don’t pay themselves a salary, whilst Man City don’t detail the amount for their top earning director but safe to say it will be a ‘little’ higher than Lee Charnley’s pay packet.

Now none of us will have any sympathy for Lee Charnley ‘only’ earning £267,000 (last season it was £300,000 including a £150,000 bonus – but no mention in the accounts this time of Charnley’s pay including any bonus) but the reality is, as always, you have to ask yourself why the person running Newcastle United gets paid far less than so many rival clubs.

Do you get what you pay for?

There are two other elements to also take into consideration.

Lee Charnley is Newcastle’s only named director AND senior executive, whereas most/many of these other clubs will have numerous directors and executives earning big money.

However, both media and fans understand that Newcastle United is not run as a normal club and that one of Ashley’s inner circle, Justin Barnes, is the main man looking after the owner’s NUFC interests, not Lee Charnley.

Yet another illustration of why we desperately need this Newcastle United takeover to happen.

The thought of Mike Ashley, Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce still at Newcastle when next season kicks off, is just too shocking to imagine.

