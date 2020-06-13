News

Two goal win for Newcastle United in latest closed doors friendly ahead of Sheffield United restart

Earlier today, Newcastle United played their second friendly behind closed doors.

Premier League clubs have been given permission to play friendlies against other clubs ahead of the return of competitive matches and United followed up their 3-2 win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

The first NUFC match of the restart coming up on Sunday 21 June in eight days time against Sheffield United and today it was another victory over Championship opposition.

Hull City travelled to Tyneside and were beaten 2-0 at St James Park.

Two first half goals from Florian Lejeune and Allan Saint-Maximin gave Steve Bruce’s side their win.

Lejeune heading home Jonjo Shelvey’s free-kick, then just before half-time Saint-Maximin doubled the lead, shooting past Hull goalkeeper George Long.

On Tuesday, it was Muto, Almiron and Joelinton who got the goals against Middlesbrough in that friendly at the NUFC training ground.

Last Saturday, Nabil Bentaleb and Joelinton got the goals as an internal training 11 a side match ended 1-1 at St James Park.

