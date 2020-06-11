News

Tributes to be paid on matchday at St James Park when Newcastle United play Sheffield United

St James Park will host Newcastle United’s return to action in 10 days time.

Sunday 21 June sees Newcastle meeting Sheffield United for their first game in over 15 weeks.

This Premier League game will see tributes paid in various ways, with reference to the virus situation.

BBC Sport reporting that before the game kicks off at St James Park, there is set to be a minute’s silence to remember those who have died due to the virus. This will be the case at all stadiums in that first complete round of Premier League games over that weekend, as well as the two outstanding PL matches that are being played on Wednesday 17 June.

The BBC report says that they also understand heart shaped badges will be worn by Newcastle United players on their kit, as well as all other PL players, this will be in tribute to the NHS staff.

The 20 Premier League clubs are meeting today (Thursday) to agree all other outstanding aspects of how the return to playing will be carried out.

The protocols to be agreed, will state how squads and coaching staff must travel to and from games, observing social distancing.

As in the case of the Bundesliga, around 300 players will be allowed into each stadium on a matchday, which includes players, coaching staff, match officials, journalists and those involved in the broadcasting of the games on TV.

The medical and hygiene standards will also be agreed and this will include corner flags, goalposts, substitution boards and match balls being disinfected before and after each match.

It is also understood that player eligibility will be decided, including deciding on whether other players can now play who weren’t included in the official PL squads after the January transfer window. In Newcastle’s case, Paul Dummett was excluded due to injury but now fully fit, he would now be available, if the Premier League clubs give the go ahead.

