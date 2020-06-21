Opinion

The fans choice of Newcastle team v Sheffield United

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Sheffield United?

We put together a list of the 22 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Steve Bruce needing to improve a run of only two wins in the last eleven Premier League matches.

Paul Dummett isn’t eligible as he wasn’t named in the NUFC PL squad at the end of January, whilst Ciaran Clark still appears to be ruled out after his ankle operation, not featuring in any of the friendlies before restart.

Steve Bruce on Friday morning confirmed that Florian Lejuene and the Longstaff brothers were also unavailable due to injury.

He also said Ritchie and Gayle are doubtful but we included them still amongst the options.

An interesting fan choice of Newcastle team v Sheffield United…

As usual, Dubravka (100%), ASM (100%) and Almiron (97%) get overwhelming support.

Steve Bruce indicating he will play with a back four but the fans seeing the obvious strength of the squad is with our centre-backs and selecting three of them.

The final place in the team seeing Manquillo (55%) edge out Lazaro (51%).

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Sheffield United looks with a suggested formation based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 22 players.

100% Martin Dubravka

100% Saint-Maximin

97% Miguel Almiron

93% Jonjo Shelvey

92% Jamaal Lascelles

84% Isaac Hayden

80% Fabian Schar

71% Danny Rose

62% Federico Fernandez

61% Joelinton

55% Javier Manquillo

51% Valentino Lazaro

46% Matt Ritchie

29% DeAndre Yedlin

25% Andy Carroll

24% Nabil Bentaleb

17% Dwight Gayle

9% Yoshinori Muto

6% Christian Atsu

4% Emil Krafth

0% Karl Darlow

0% Rob Elliot

