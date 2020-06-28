Opinion

The fans choice of Newcastle team v Manchester City

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Manchester City?

We put together a list of the 23 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United hoping to make their first FA Cup semi-final in 15 years.

Nabil Bentaleb is suspended after picking up two yellow cards against Oxford and West Brom.

As well as Steve Bruce on Friday morning confirming that Florian Lejuene and Ciaran Clark were still out injured.

In addition, the NUFC Head Coach has doubts about whether Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Matty Longstaff and Sean Longstaff will be available, saying he will wait until after training on Friday and Saturday to see how the quartet are doing.

An interesting fan choice of Newcastle team v Manchester City.

Andy Carroll getting 60% of fans backing him to start, compared to 42% for Dwight Gayle and 35% Joelinton.

The usual high levels of support for this quartet: 95% Martin Dubravka, 95% Allan Saint-Maximin, 90% Jamaal Lascelles and 87% Miguel Almiron.

Whilst Fabian Schar (82%) is popular with fans as usual, even though Steve Bruce has only given him one Premier League start since New Year’s day.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Manchester City looks with a suggested formation based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 23 players.

95% Martin Dubravka

95% Allan Saint-Maximin

90% Jamaal Lascelles

87% Miguel Almiron

82% Fabian Schar

76% Danny Rose

73% Jonjo Shelvey

70% Federico Fernandez

68% Javier Manquillo

62% Isaac Hayden

60% Andy Carroll

53% Matt Ritchie

42% Dwight Gayle

35% Joelinton

30% Valentino Lazaro

27% Sean Longstaff

22% Matty Longstaff

20% DeAndre Yedlin

6% Yoshinori Muto

5% Karl Darlow

5% Christian Atsu

4% Emil Krafth

0% Rob Elliot

