Opinion

The fans choice of Newcastle team v Aston Villa

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Aston Villa?

We put together a list of the 22 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Steve Bruce looking to make it three PL wins in a row for the very first time at Newcastle United, this following a run of only one win in 10 PL matches.

Paul Dummett isn’t eligible as he wasn’t named in the NUFC PL squad at the end of January.

As well as Steve Bruce on Tuesday morning confirming that Florian Lejuene, Ciaran Clark and the Longstaff brothers are also unavailable due to injury, or not fully fit.

An interesting fan choice of Newcastle team v Aston Villa, as possibly some fans seeing the need to rest certain players with Man City on Sunday in the FA Cup four days later.

Dubravka still getting 100%(!) support but ASM (88%) and Almiron (87%) getting less than their usual higher 90s.

With fans picking three centre-backs I have been forced to go with a back five in the suggested formation below.

Whilst with no obvious right-back / right wing-back amongst the eleven chosen, I have had to put Ritchie there.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Aston Villa looks with a suggested formation based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 22 players.

100% Martin Dubravka

89% Isaac Hayden

88% Miguel Almiron

87% Allan Saint-Maximin

86% Jonjo Shelvey

83% Matt Ritchie

81% Jamaal Lascelles

80% Danny Rose

73% Joelinton

68% Federico Fernandez

66% Fabian Schar

51% Javier Manquillo

39% Valentino Lazaro

32% DeAndre Yedlin

21% Nabil Bentaleb

20% Dwight Gayle

20% Andy Carroll

10% Yoshinori Muto

5% Christian Atsu

4% Emil Krafth

0% Karl Darlow

0% Rob Elliot

