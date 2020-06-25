News

The 24 deals that Newcastle United paid agents fees of £9m on in last year

Yesterday (Wednesday 24 June 2020), it was revealed that Newcastle United had paid a remarkable £9,010,554 in agents fees/to intermediaries in a 12 month period which included the last two transfer windows.

Newcastle’s total included in a quite atrocious £263m+ paid out by Premier League clubs collectively.

The period the figures were released for was 1 February 2019 to 31 January 2020.

In a separate document (see below) issued by the FA, they list all the deals for each club, where that club used (and presumably paid!) an agent to do work for them.

The vast majority are when players are brought in but clubs also use/pay agents to help facilitate outgoing deals as well, plus giving existing players new contracts.

All intermediary and agents fees paid by clubs during the period 1 February 2019 to 31 January 2020 via the FA’s clearing account:

Listed below are all 24 times / deals where Newcastle used agents in that 12 month period.

The 24 times agents were used by Newcastle United included:

Senior signings last summer – Joelinton, ASM, Krafth (no mention of agents fees for Carroll) on permanent deals in summer 2019, as well as the loan deal for Willems.

Then also the loan deals for Lazaro, Bentaleb and Rose in January 2020.

When current NUFC players agreed new contracts – Dubravka, Woodman and Ritchie (suggesting his new contract was agreed far earlier than March when it was announced along with Shelvey’s new deal, no mention in this period of agents fees paid in relation to that new Shelvey contract, so likely his extension was agreed after end of January 2020).

Young players signed or given contracts – White, Turner, Scott, Langley etc.

Intermediary Transactions 1 February 2019 to 31 January 2020:

‘The information below represents all Transactions involving Clubs where an Intermediary was used from 1st February 2019 to 31st January 2020.

This information has been made publicly available in accordance with the requirements of the FIFA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries and The FA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries.’

Sadly, the clubs have no obligation to reveal how much was actually spent on each deal – so no idea of what cash was spent on each deal/transaction (in the list above, some players listed twice as two lots of agents earned fees from the deals – Lazaro, ASM, Bentaleb and Ritchie)

