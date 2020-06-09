Opinion

Stunning result after fans asked if Newcastle United takeover will happen before 2020/21 season starts?

On Monday, we asked Newcastle fans the big question: ‘Do you think the Newcastle United takeover is going to happen?’

The deal was widely reported to have been passed to the Premier League exactly two months ago (9 June 2020) for them to carry out their checks.

Nerves are fraying for many, with it now approaching nine weeks since the Premier League were passed the various papers by Mike Ashley and the bidders.

It is natural for all Newcastle United fans to be cynical and/or sceptical, as we have been here so many times before, only for the reports/claims/bids to fade away.

However, what do supporters now think will happen?

Yesterday (Monday 8 June) we asked the question ‘Do you think Mike Ashley will still own Newcastle United when the 2020/21 season starts?’ and gave Newcastle fans these three options to vote on with the following results (a total of 4,940 fans voting, thank you):

10.6% (522 fans) Yes, new owners will take charge before the next game (21 June)

36.3% (1,794) Yes, new owners will take charge before the 2020/21 season kicks off

53.1% (2,624 fans) No, Mike Ashley will still own NUFC when the 2020/21 season starts

Firstly, we can see that very very few fans (10.6%) think we will see a takeover happen in the near future, in time for Sheffield United at home in 12 days time.

Secondly, the supporters are almost exactly split on whether we are going to see a takeover happen at all, at least before next season (probably starting September) any way. We have 53.1% who think Mike Ashley will still own NUFC when the 2020/21 season kicks off, whilst 46.9% (10.6% + 36.3%) believe we will see new Newcastle United owners for next season.

A stunning result in many ways, as I still find it surprising how many Newcastle supporters don’t think this takeover will go through.

These 13 years of Mike Ashley toying with our emotions and pretending he was willing to sell, taking its toll and making fans sceptical.

However, I would have been far more astonished if it hadn’t been for a poll we ran exactly four weeks ago, when we asked a very similar question and got almost exactly the same response, once again with over 4,000 NUFC fans voting.

Four weeks ago we asked ‘Do you think Mike Ashley will still own Newcastle United when the 2020/21 season starts?’ and we gave Newcastle fans three options to choose from, with 4,158 supporters voting:

54.3% (2,258 fans) ‘Yes Mike Ashley will still be owner for start of 2020/21 season’

26.6% (1,104 fans) ‘No and new owners will take control in May 2020’

19.1% (796 fans) ‘No but new owners won’t take control until after May 2020’

So a month ago 54.3% of fans thought Mike Ashley will still be here when the 2020/21 season kicks off, compared to 53.1%

Whilst 45.7% of fans thought we would see a Newcastle United takeover before next season, compared to 46.9% of those voting now.

As far back as 2008, Mike Ashley told Newcastle fans that they could stop protesting as he promised to sell NUFC as soon as possible. Little wonder that 12 years on, so many supporters don’t know whether to truly believe it will happen this time.

Although the worries now are mainly regarding whether this Saudi financed bid could be blocked for some reason.

