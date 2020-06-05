Opinion

Strange choices as Isaac Hayden picks best 5 players he has ever played with

Isaac Hayden was with Southend United as a kid.

He then joined the youth set-up at Arsenal when he was aged 13 but only ever managed two senior appearances for the Gunners, both in the League Cup.

However, whilst with Arsenal, Hayden did make 24 first team appearances at Championship club Hull City on loan.

One of many of Rafa Benitez’ excellent value for money signings, Isaac Hayden moved to Newcastle in summer 2016 for a reported £4m.

Since then he has made 134 first team appearances for NUFC, as he and his teammates are set to restart the season in two weeks time.

Isaac Hayden now asked to pick the best five players he has played with in his career so far, in the form of a five-a-side team, with a goalkeeper and four outfield players.

Isaac Hayden speaking to the official Southend site:

“Goalkeeper…Petr Cech.

“Think it speaks for itself. What he has done in the game, very good.

“I’ll probably say Hector Bellerin.

“Before his injury he was top drawer. Had everything as a right-back, fast, good tackler, good crosser of the ball, good ability, played very well in Arsenal’s first team for years.

“I would go (Santi) Cazorla and (Mesut) Ozil.

“Then up front, probably (Olivier) Giroud. Alexis Sanchez a top player as well but Giroud so good at holding it up.

“I think he is underrated Giroud, people don’t give him the respect he deserves.”

Now nobody can argue against the fact Isaac Hayden has picked some very decent players.

After four years though at St James Park, I’m surprised that not a single Newcastle player rates even a mention, never mind a place in his five a side team.

However, the really bizarre thing, is that Isaac Hayden was asked to pick the five best players who he has played alongside.

Well, whilst he has made 134 Newcastle first team appearances so far, Isaac Hayden made only two at Arsenal.

In his 173 minutes on the pitch in two League Cup matches, Hayden played in total 86 minutes with Hector Bellerin and 23 minutes alongside Santi Cazorla.

Isaac Hayden didn’t play a single minute of a competitive match alongside Cech, Giroud or Ozil. Maybe the question should have been best players ever trained with?

