Steve McClaren interview for new manager’s job

Steve McClaren is being interviewed for yet another job.

Yes, it appears that it doesn’t matter how badly you do time after time, there is always a job out there somewhere for people like the former NUFC Head Coach.

Steve McClaren was sacked on April Fools Day 2019 from his last management post, QPR sacking the manager after less than a year in the job. It was actually only the third time in his last seven club jobs where Steve McClaren lasted more than 31 games, managing 46 at QPR.

He managed a win ratio of only 34.8% at QPR, which at least was an improvement on the disastrous 22.6% when at Newcastle United (details of all his jobs since being sacked by England are below).

Anyway, BBC Sport (and other media) are reporting that Steve McClaren is being interviewed today for the Dundee United vacancy.

They were promoted to the Scottish Premier League in the curtailed 2019/20 season but manager Robbie Neilson chose to move to Hearts who have just been relegated to the second tier.

Also being considered for the job is Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay, as well as former Hearts assistant Austin MacPhee.

Steve McClaren – number of games he lasted at clubs and win ratio since sacking by England:

2008-2010 FC Twente 97 games (62.9%)

2010-2011 Wolfsburg – 24 games (29.2%)

2011 Nottingham Forest – 13 games (23.1%)

2012-2013 FC Twente – 63 games (47.6%)

2013-2015 Derby – 95 games (53.7%)

2015-2016 Newcastle United – 31 games (22.6%)

2016-2017 Derby – 29 games (44.8%)

2018-2019 QPR – 46 games (34.8%)

