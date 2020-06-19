News

Steve Bruce (Zoom) press conference: Reveals that 6 players have agreed short-term deals

Steve Bruce has taken his pre-Sheffield United press conference.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking ahead of Sunday’s game.

Steve Bruce talking to journalists on Friday morning as his 13th placed Newcastle prepare to restart their season, up against sixth place Sheffield United

When it comes to recent form, Newcastle have one won only two of their last eleven Premier League games and have only scored one goal in over seven and a half hours of Premier League football.

Today’s press conference a bit different for all involved, journalists talking to Steve Bruce via Zoom, instead of in person.

The NUFC Head coach revealed that Nabil Bentaleb, Valentino Lazaro and Danny Rose have agreed to stay on loan at NUFC beyond 30 June, making themselves available until this rescheduled 2019/20 season will end.

Steve Bruce saying that Matty Longstaff, Andy Carroll and Javier Manquillo have also verbally agreed to stay until this 2019/20 campaign is over. He also said that he’s still hoping Matty Longstaff will sign a new long-term contract instead of leaving at the end of the season.

As for availability on Sunday, Steve Bruce confirmed that Florian Lejeune and the two Longstaff brothers are ruled out, whilst Gayle and Ritchie are also doubts.

Ciaran Clark didn’t feature in any of the friendlies so very likely he is also ruled out.

Steve Bruce looking ahead to Sheffield United:

“We have all experienced how strange it is with the two games on Wednesday [matches without fans].

“If ever we need reminding that this game of ours belongs to the supporters we just have to tune in.

“It’s certainly not the same spectacle.

“We have got ourselves in a decent position and we’ve got nine [games] to go.

“We’ve got five of the bottom six to play so it’s all to play for.

“The two Longstaffs are there or thereabouts in terms of availability. We hope after the weekend they could be involved.

“There’s a doubt about Matt Ritchie and Dwight Gayle has picked up a knock on his knee, so there is one or two niggles.”

“We are all desperate for Matty Longstaff to stay, he has had a remarkable rise very quickly.

“We have offered him a fantastic deal in my opinion, so we hope that he accepts it.

“We will carry on for the next few weeks and see where that takes us.”

