Steve Bruce says talk of the sack at Newcastle United after takeover is disrespectful and unsettling

Steve Bruce has now been at St James Park for 11 months and it will have stretched into a thirteenth month by the time this 2019/20 season is completed, if he is still around to see it…

The vast majority of fans take it for granted that Steve Bruce will be replaced if ambitious new owners come in.

When Bruce was appointed in July 2019 not a single other Premier League club would have even considered him, so it is hardly a surprise that the expectation would be 100% that new owners would want somebody with an impressive CV that matched their ambitions.

Steve Bruce says some of what has been said about his expected departure has been ‘disrespectful’, that media and fans have made it ‘unsettling’ for his coaching staff.

Trying to make out that Newcastle fans are more unreasonable or unrealistically demanding than fans elsewhere, Steve Bruce says: ‘I have been here for the best part of 12 months and the one thing that you need here, more than anything, is a thick skin.’

The truth is that Newcastle fans are no mugs, we have seen some great players and some desperate players, the same with managers.

Mike Ashley has treat the three managers (Hughton, Keegan and Benitez) of genuine quality and great character he has appointed, absolutely abysmally.

Whilst those appointed above their station, the patsies and stooges (JFK, Pardew, Carver, McClaren, Bruce) so desperate to take the Newcastle job they have no real say on anything important apart from training and selecting the team, little wonder that fans see them as not up to the job…because they are not.

If the takeover happens, many people assume that the new owners would then let Steve Bruce finish off the season before replacing him.

However, with there set to be only a month between this 2019/20 season ending and the 2020/21 starting, it will be surely a case of getting the right manager in place ASAP. The same with Lee Charnley, zero chance of him keeping his job once ambitious owners are in place.

So much work needs doing to try and repair these 13 years of Mike Ashley, the sooner the right people are in place to start the job, the better.

Steve Bruce asked at his press conference about Newcastle fans and media talking about him getting the sack if / when new owners take over:

“Some of it has been disrespectful…

“I have been here for the best part of 12 months and the one thing that you need here, more than anything, is a thick skin.

“You just have to let it ride, unfortunately, try to ride the storm.

“It is never easy and it becomes unsettling, not for myself, but for other people that are close to me, like the [coaching] staff.

“We can’t influence anything that’s happening above us at boardroom level [with the takeover].

“There is obviously something rumbling along and we are all aware of it, but let’s not make it a distraction, or an excuse.

“I think everybody is a bit bored with it [talk of a takeover], aren’t they?

“We have heard it all before and it seems to drag on.

“The one thing I can’t do is let it be an excuse, we have to just focus on what we’re paid to, and that’s to win a football match on a Sunday or a Wednesday or a Saturday, whenever it is.

“We need to make sure we have prepared the players as best we can, take away that uncertainty and use it if we can a little bit.

“People have written the team off, and myself, all season.

“Let’s answer it in the best possible way by finishing the season strongly.”

