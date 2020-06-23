News

Steve Bruce pre-Aston Villa press conference: “We’ll have to be at our best to beat them”

Steve Bruce has taken his pre-Aston Villa press conference.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Steve Bruce talking to journalists on Tuesday morning via Zoom, as his 13th placed Newcastle look to build on that 3-0 win over 10 men Sheffield United.

Steve Bruce confirming that Matty Longstaff, Florian Lejeune, Ciaran Clark and Sean Longstaff are all unavailable for this midweek match.

Despite Villa only picking up one point in their last six PL games and being second off bottom, Steve Bruce claims: ‘Aston Villa have got some very good players, particularly Grealish and McGinn. We’ll have to be at our best to beat them…’

Steve Bruce says he could see a massive difference in Joelinton after he scored his first Premier League goal since August, 10 months ago.

Steve Bruce looking ahead to Aston Villa:

Joeleinton gets a goal:

“You could just see him [Joelinton] after the game and the day after.

“No matter what you do as a centre forward you come under scrutiny and you’re judged by goals so we’re all delighted for him.

“He’ll get used to the Premier League so fair play to him.”

Matt Ritchie’s contribution:

“Every day he [Matt Ritchie] plays with an enthusiasm, he drives people bonkers don’t get me wrong, but he has that enthusiasm and he’s a great pro.

“It doesn’t surprise me that his fitness levels have been terrific.

“To score a goal and make a goal we’re all delighted.”

Platform to finish the season:

“We’ve given ourselves a really, really decent platform but fair play to everyone concerned.

“It’s vitally important we keep focused and finish the season strongly which we’re looking to do.”

The opposition:

“Aston Villa have got some very good players, particularly Grealish and McGinn.

“We’ll have to be at our best to beat them but we’re feeling confident, and you can see people bouncing into the training ground [after the weekend].”

Availability:

“Florian Lejeune is out on the grass doing a little bit but unfortunately Ciaran Clark who had an operation on his ankle is sore so they’re not joining in at the moment.”

“We’ll look at the rotation and I’m sure most teams are using their five subs.

“We’re OK injury wise so we’ll see how they are this morning and make a decision on who we make available tomorrow.

“Matty Longstaff trained yesterday [Monday] for the first time but Sean still has a niggle.

“Well done to all my staff and the players because they looked in very good nick which was there for everybody to see [on Sunday].

“It was very strange for all of us and it goes to show without the supporters it’s not the same.”