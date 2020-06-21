News

Steve Bruce explains who plays where in his Newcastle team v Sheffield United

Steve Bruce announced his Newcastle team v Sheffield United at 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier League having kicked off once again and NUFC now joining the party, though without any fans inside St James Park.

The NUFC Head Coach making only one change from the last game 106 days ago.

The team named as:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Plus subs:

Darlow, Schär, Carroll, Gayle, Muto, Krafth, Yedlin, Lazaro, Bentaleb

So Joelinton starting instead of Dwight Gayle, the only change in the team from the one that beat Southampton 1-0 back on Saturday 7 March.

So how will they line up though on the pitch today?

An additional/later announcement from the club explained Bruce’s plan and where everybody is playing.

The formation is a 4-4-2 or 4-4-1-1.

A back four of Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles and Rose in front of Dubravka.

Then Shelvey and Hayden in central midfield, with Ritchie and Saint-Maximin on the wings.

The club/Bruce adding that Almiron will be ‘providing support’ to main striker Joelinton.

Hopefully we will see Newcastle’s formation proving an attacking one based on the above, rather than simply defending for most of the game.

In the smash and grab win at Bramall Lane, Newcastle rode their luck with two breakaway goals, as Sheffield United dominated with 73% possession back on 5 December 2019.

We all hope that goals will be a bit easier to come by, Newcastle only scoring once in their last five Premier League matches and five PL goals in total in 2020 so far.

Newcastle United official site confirmation of team and formation:

There is a familiar look to the Newcastle United side as the Magpies return to Premier League action against Sheffield United at St. James’ Park.

Of the team which saw off Southampton before the campaign was brought to a halt in March, all bar one start against Chris Wilder’s high-flying Blades.

Dropping out is Dwight Gayle, with Joelinton restored to United’s starting XI. Gayle is, however, among those on Steve Bruce’s nine-man bench.

Martin Dúbravka – who took a knock at St. Mary’s – starts between the sticks, with Javier Manquillo, Federico Fernández, Jamaal Lascelles and Danny Rose making up the backline.

Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey pair up in central midfield, with Matt Ritchie starting on one flank, Allan Saint-Maximin on the other and Miguel Almirón providing support to Joelinton.

On the bench, there is also a spot for Andy Carroll, who hasn’t figured for Newcastle since January’s game against Rochdale in the FA Cup.

Newcastle United: Martin Dúbravka, Javier Manquillo, Federico Fernández, Jamaal Lascelles, Danny Rose, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almirón, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, DeAndre Yedlin, Fabian Schär, Nabil Bentaleb, Valentino Lazaro, Yoshinori Muto, Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll.

