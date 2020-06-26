Opinion

Steve Bruce could have done with a better character witness than Emile Heskey

We all wait with bated breath to see which idiot (pundit) will be the latest to asked the pointless question(s).

Up this time is Emile Heskey.

Asked about Steve Bruce…is he a good manager, is he doing well at Newcastle, should new owners keep him etc etc?

Firstly, footballers turned pundits are very rarely ever going to say a manager should be replaced unless the rest of the media is saying the same.

Secondly, if they know and like the manager, they are never going to say anything negative, regardless of the reality.

Emile Heskey played under Steve Bruce at both Wigan and Birmingham, four seasons in total.

As well as blind loyalty to his former boss, Emile Heskey has also shown he has zero understanding as to why Newcastle fans think it is a no-brainer that new owners would appoint a manager with the best CV possible.

Rather than Steve Bruce having won nothing in over 20 years as a manager and spending most of that time fighting relegation, getting relegated, or trying to get out of the Championship, instead Emile Heskey believe it is because Bruce managed Sunderland a decade ago, is the reason why Newcastle fans think he should be replaced under new owners.

As to how Steve Bruce has done at Newcastle, Emile Heskey thinks it has been ‘wonderful’. he’s done ‘very, very, well’…

I don’t want to get into all the usual arguments, suffice to say that as fans, we know that Bruce has got the team to avoid relegation but thanks to loads of luck and supporters watching some terrible tedious football in the vast majority of games. All the stats tell you so.

Speaking of stats…people like Emile Heskey don’t seem to understand that these days it is very easy to check out ‘facts’ that people claim to be true.

Steve Bruce could have done with a better character witness than Emile Heskey: ‘I had him at Wigan, had him at Birmingham and enjoyed my time underneath him. He was great. Man-management – I thought he was good with us. We were very solid defensively which gave us the impetus to express ourselves going forward.’

I think we all know by now that Steve Bruce must be a canny bloke to be around, he has lots of mates in football and the media who like him, BUT our only concern as Newcastle fans is whether he is a good enough manager once the takeover happens?

So Emile Heskey says how great Steve Bruce was as a manager, his management skills created a great team situation where they were fitter than the other teams and had license to attack etc etc.

In their four seasons together at Birmingham and Wigan, they finished 12th, 18th, 14th and 11th, the most points they got was 45.

Emile Heskey scored 10 in his first season under Bruce but only 11 in 82 Premier League appearances in the other three.

When relegated in 2005/06, Birmingham only scored 28 goals.

Even when getting their best finish together of 11th in 2008/09, Wigan scored only 34 PL goals, only 34 in 2007/08 as well.

Steve Bruce could have done with a better character witness than Emile Heskey….

Emile Heskey talking to Sky Sports:

“I think Steve Bruce has done a wonderful job.

“He wasn’t a favourable choice for a lot of the [Newcastle] fans and it is kind of…damned if you don’t, damned if you do, with Steve Bruce because of his connections with Sunderland.

“He has come [to Newcastle] in difficult circumstances and has done very, very well.

“I had him at Wigan, had him at Birmingham and enjoyed my time underneath him.

“He was great.

“Man-management – I thought he was good with us.

“We were very solid defensively which gave us the impetus to express ourselves going forward.

“We had to have hard work and when we went into games we were generally fitter than the rest.”

