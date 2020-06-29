News

Steve Bruce confirms Sky Sports claims of Newcastle United summer signing

Steve Bruce has now confirmed a Sky Sports transfer claim that was made on Saturday.

The broadcaster had reported on Saturday afternoon that Newcastle United had made their first signing of summer 2020.

Saying that the club had agreed a three year deal with Mark Gillespie.

Speaking after a dreadful 90 minutes of TV torture that saw Newcastle bow out of the FA Cup, Steve Bruce was asked about the Sky Sports claims on Mark Gillespie:

“The deal has been signed in the last 24 hours.

“We are delighted to have him onboard.

“It just goes to show, he went away as a youngster and played games, now we welcome him back.”

Newcastle born and bred, Gillespie was with his boyhood club until released at 16 back in 2008 and moving on to Carlisle.

After almost a decade in Cumbria, the keeper moved to Walsall in 2017 and played a season in League One, before then in 2018 moving on again and spending two years with Motherwell in the Scottish Premier.

The goalkeeper was in brilliant form this season, playing every minute as Motherwell produced a surprise third place finish and qualified for Europe.

A free agent after his two year contract ran out with Motherwell, Mark Gillespie will not be available until the 2020/21 season kicks off.

However, a lot of questions around the goalkeeping department, as whilst Rob Elliot has departed to make room, you feel it must surely be time for Karl Darlow to be looking for regular first team football with only a year left on his current Newcastle deal, especially if potentially Gillespie could demote him to third choice.

Complicating matters further, you have brilliant 23 year old prospect Freddie Woodman having a great season on loan at Swansea, with only one year currently left on his Newcastle contract.

It would be really bad news if it ended up with Newcastle helping to produce a young keeper who then goes on to achieve great things elsewhere.

Always a problem though with goalkeepers, only room for one in your team.

