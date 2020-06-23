News

Steve Bruce confirms 4 Newcastle United players ruled out for Aston Villa match

Steve Bruce has given his latest injury and fitness update.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the NUFC Head Coach has been talking about availability for the Aston Villa match.

After only one win in 10 Premier League games, Newcastle are now looking to make it three wins in row after consecutive wins over Southampton and Sheffield United.

There were 106 days between those two games / wins and with only now three days between Sunday and playing Aston Villa, it will be interesting to see what Steve Bruce does in terms of using his squad.

The NUFC Head Coach has repeatedly said about trying to protect the players from injury after restart with so many games in quick succession.

Plus, with Newcastle now looking all but safe for certain from relegation, will Steve Bruce rest anybody ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final.

Steve Bruce has confirmed this morning that Matty Longstaff is back in training but he won’t be risked against Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Sean Longstaff still has a ‘niggle’ and won’t be involved tomorrow night either.

Florian Lejeune is progressing and is ‘back on the grass’ but is not available against Villa.

Whilst longer-term injured Ciaran Clark is still a bit sore after his ankle operation and remains out.

Steve Bruce confirming no additional serious injury issues and selection on Wednesday will come down to fitness and how players are feeling after Sunday’s win, plus of course whether there will be much ‘rotation’ ahead of that FA Cup sixth round tie:

“We’ll look at the rotation and I’m sure most teams are using their five subs.

“We’re OK injury wise so we’ll see how they are this morning and make a decision on who we make available tomorrow [Wednesday].”

