Steve Bruce confirms 3 Newcastle players not available to start v Sheffield United and 2 other doubts

Steve Bruce has given his latest injury and fitness update.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the NUFC Head Coach has been talking about availability for the Sheffield United match.

As Newcastle United attempt to restart the season in better form than before the football shutdown, only two wins in 11 Premier League games before the virus brought matches to a halt.

Paul Dummett was already one player ruled out for sure, as the Premier League haven’t allowed clubs to add players to the PL quad named after the January transfer window.

Steve Bruce though has confirmed a number of other players are also definitely out, as well as some who are doubts.

The Head Coach stating that Florian Lejeune won’t play after picking up an injury in the friendly against Hull.

Meanwhile, Sean Longstaff won’t play either, with Bruce saying though he hopes the midfielder will be back in training by next week.

The same with Matty Longtaff, he is also ruled out but could be back in training shortly.

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce says that Matt Ritchie is also a doubt with a ‘slight niggle’ ahead of Sunday.

Dwight Gayle is in the same position, doubtful whether he will be available.

It always looked as though the Longstaffs and Dwight Gayle wouldn’t be available to start, as none of that trio have played a single minute of the friendlies the last couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, no mention of Ciaran Clark by Steve Bruce but assume he is also missing still through injury, he played no part in the friendlies either.

Whilst Andy Carroll played only a brief spell in the Hull friendly, so at best likely to get a place on the bench.

